Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.