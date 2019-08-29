SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, 2019
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
The unexpected could have an impact on you when you least expect it. Use good sense with finances and anything involving possessions or work. Go along with plans, especially if you're celebrating Labor Day weekend. Tonight: The only answer is yes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Even if someone does not ask for your help getting a project completed, volunteer. You will enjoy the people involved and naturally have a great time. Make an additional effort to help others relax as well. Tonight: Do not push, but enjoy your immediate circle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Your flirtatiousness comes out even if you try to be more subtle. Be careful, as you could hurt someone's feelings. Your sense of humor helps you get over a difficult moment. Tonight: Enjoy a dear friend's sense of humor.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Tension builds. You feel as if another person might be making unreasonable demands on your time. Even if you are not aware of those feelings, he or she picks up an attitude. Tonight: Clear out any misunderstandings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You seem to be in the right groove this Labor Day weekend. You make calls to friends, and before you know it, you have created a spontaneous get-together. Keep it simple and fun. Tonight: Getting into the moment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You could easily defer a project and let someone else handle it. However, you also enjoy being involved with others. Do not forget a token gift for a dear friend who might be at a distance for a while. Tonight: Indulge, party, play.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You understand the importance of ceremonies and events. Drawing a formal end to summer frolic and special friends might make you sad, on the one hand, yet you will completely enjoy yourself. Tonight: Leader of the gang.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You might want to handle a personal matter right now. Make it OK to head in your chosen direction. You have a lot to discuss with a friend who sometimes clams up. Try to help this person open up. Tonight: Dinner for two.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You love getting together with others, especially if there is some physical activity or sport involved. You might be difficult to hold back at the present moment. You could be found at a softball game at one point in the day and suddenly show up at a dance marathon. Tonight: Keep it up.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You could be bummed out thinking about summer, your friends and the serious nature of the next few months. You might not feel like buckling down and assuming a more serious exterior. Tonight: As you like.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Your mind drifts from topic to topic. Follow through on an invitation, and you might have more fun than you thought possible. Tune into someone new who seems very different, comes from a different culture, or lives far away. Tonight: Going for the moment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
One-on-one relating is highlighted. Though you might be invited to a last-minute summer get-together, you will be a lot happier if you simply hang with a special person in your life. You often do not get time alone for the two of you. Tonight: Make it romantic.
