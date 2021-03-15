Marshall Fire Department battled two house fires over the weekend, according to information released Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
The first fire occurred early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. with a trapped occupant inside a home near Sanford Street and University Avenue. An elderly Marshall man was hospitalized early Sunday after fire crews pulled him from the burning home, according to Cooper.
“It was reported that an elderly gentleman lived at the residence and was possibly inside,” Cooper said. “Upon arrival Battalion Chief Phillip Burnett noted heavy fire from the rear of the structure with a tremendous amount of smoke throughout the wood framed home. An immediate search and rescue was performed where the occupant of the home was found near the front doorway. The occupant was rushed to the emergency room suffering severe smoke inhalation.”
The man’s condition Sunday morning was not known, but Cooper said he was proud of the teamwork between first responders.
“Marshall Fire and Police did an absolutely outstanding job given the circumstances,” he said. “With minimum staffing at the fire department, a Marshall Police officer was utilized to drive our medical crew to the hospital. This enabled paramedics to give the highest level of care while performing life saving interventions.“
Cooper said the fire appears to be an accident but the investigation is ongoing and no determination has yet been made.
A second fire occurred around 7:22 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Harris Road. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, Cooper noted.
“At 7:22 p.m., Marshall fire units were dispatched to the 2200 block of Harris Road for a structure fire,” Cooper informed.
The fire chief said the homeowners noticed smoke billowing from their storeroom located within close proximity of the residence and quickly called 911.
“Firefighters took approximately 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control which totally destroyed a storeroom and greenhouse,” said Cooper. “With the aid of Emergency Services District No. 3 supplying personnel and equipment, firefighters were able to prevent any fire damage to the residence.”
“Limited water supply from a distant fire hydrant created challenges that could have been detrimental had it not been for the support of ESD3 lead by Chief John Pritchard,” said Cooper. “This area has limited fire hydrants, and although we laid two full trucks of supply fire hose, we were unable to reach the fire. ESD3 brought water tenders and personnel to help.”
“This invariably prevented a bad situation from becoming tragic,” he said.
Cooper said the cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, the occupants did inform that a heat lamp used to keep their pets warm was in the area where the fire originated.
“Firefighters did an outstanding job preventing any extension into the house,” Chief Cooper praised.
“Each of these fires today has presented with their own separate challenges but I am very proud our guys have stood up to the test,” Cooper said Sunday night.
The second fire response was under the command of Battalion Chief Jeremy Mechel.