This week one of our church members lost their father, and we traveled to Oklahoma for the funeral service.
This man taught Sunday school for over 50 years, and was married to the same lady for 69 years.
He was a man of the Bible who taught his family to serve the Lord.
During the service, it became very evident that this was a special man. It was not hard to tell.
From the packed church house, the words of the speakers and singers, and the heart of the family. Tears were shed but there was also laughter and joy in the knowledge of Heaven.
At every funeral, we are reminded that life is short. James 4:14 says, “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”
If we were to die today, how would we be remembered? Would we be remembered fondly and lovingly, or would we invoke a different spirit?
Matthew 12:35 says, “A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things.”
The man who was laid to rest this week was a good man who produced good fruit.
He did this because he was a follower of Christ.
If you are not a Christian, what are you waiting for?
Romans 6:23 says, “The wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Death is coming whether you like it or not.
You may live to a great age, but you will still face eternity.
What you do with Jesus Christ is the only thing that will matter in that day.
Trust Him now with your heart.
It will be the best decision of your life.