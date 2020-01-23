Even before Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president there were statement made that should he be elected he should be impeached. There was no bases for such proposals or legal reasons that these brazen political suggestions should be initiated. Then when Trump actually won the election in defiance of all that the Democrats and their political allies did and said the same threat was made with greater intensity and insistence as plans were underway for his inauguration. These political attacks and hatefulness must be seen in light of what Trump’s opponents—both Democrat and Republican, as well as the Never-Trumpers—had engaged in and proceeded to turn on the winner of the 2016 election.
It is my observation that then President Barack Obama actually initiated and engaged in framing the opposition to Trump’s administration. The facts prove that President Obama, Hillary Clinton and the administrative state operatives around them concluded with the Russians, the Ukrainians and other foreign intelligence services to defeat Trump in the 2016 president election. When these nefarious efforts failed these administrative attacks on the newly-elected president changed direction. The reason I have pointed to Obama is simply because the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) applications by the FBI, the CIA and the NSA, the actions of Brennen at the CIA and the others at the National Security Administration could not have worked without President Obama’s authorization and careful attention. As president Obama was also head of the Democrat Party and the Democrat National Committee. Nothing major could be done without his approval and oversight. Much research has been done into what has taken place by many journalists and political authorities. Two major, well-researched and documented books by Gregg Jarrett have conclusively revealed what is taking place—The Russian Hoax and Witch Hunt. Some of these have also come under severe attacks from the “deep state” operatives as they have exposed what was taking place. All of these matters are also carefully, factually and accurately revealed in Jerome R. Corsi’s book Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump (2018).
The facts are clearly in support of what has come to light about events surrounding and subsequent to the 2016 presidential campaign and election. The Obama administration officials from the president across the FBI, CIA, Department of Justice and other federal agencies exercised their authority and resources for political purposes to keep Hillary Clinton in the presidential race and they hoped win the presidency. James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, James Clapper and John Brennan did not think they were accountable to anyone except Clinton and Obama. They regarded themselves above the law. They engaged in an elaborate plot to defeat Candidate Trump and hopefully help Clinton win the presidency and that would assure their positions and power for another four years. They brazenly lied even before Congress and through the national news media about what they were doing and about what they promoted about Trump.
FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page exchanged their dismay as they worked on preventing Trump from winning the Republican nomination and then the presidential election of 2016, assuring themselves as “lovers” that Clinton was so popular she would most certainly win, but should that not be the case, there was an “insurance” policy to prevent Trump from being successful in the presidency. What we have experienced over the last three years seems to be the “insurance” policy to defeat Trump as the elected president. The insurance policy these partisan agents engaged was to turn on the newly elected president what Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State and President Obama had engaged in with the help of Brennan, Comey and others—the nefarious alliance with Russia and Putin. These individuals had worked with the Russians (including Putin) to acquire through a Russian government-controlled energy company Rosatom an interest in America’s Uranium One. President Obama’s administration essentially awarded the Russians control of 20 percent of the nation’s uranium supply. Clinton and the Foundation controlled by her and Bill reaped several million dollars in donations indirectly as a result of these activities and others. This is just one fact proving that the real “Russian Collusion” was that involving the Clintons and the Obama administration and not Trump and his administration.
Another fact that proves the Democrat bent on destroying Donald Trump was the Obama intelligence agencies and even some Republicans such as John McCain and other Never Trumpers promoting the now discredited and exposed lies of Christopher Steele, a foreign spy running the Russian desk at the British intelligence agency MI6, in a fraudulent “dossier” exposing Trump’s supposed inappropriate sexual behavior in Russia and that he was colluding with the Russian intelligence agents with Putin’s help to defeat Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. The fake “dossier” was actually paid for by Candidate Clinton and the Democrat National Committee in order to defeat Candidate Trump. Even as Clinton was working to defeat Trump, she and her operatives had worked to assure her slot on the Democrat ticket by undercutting Bernie Sanders, denying him the Democrat nomination.
All of these efforts have fed into the initiative to impeach President Trump by any means possible, including lying, leaking documents and pressuring those around him to turn on him. What all of this proves is that the “deep state” is real and it is extremely powerful. It will use whatever it can to defend itself and to destroy anyone, including the President, that might threaten its leadership and control. President Trump has done most of what he promised he would do in his campaign, even moving our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem which other presidents, including Obama, had promised they would do. Impeachment is another attempt, given the failure of the Democrats in the “dossier” and the Mueller Report on Russian Collusion, to destroy the duly elected president.
