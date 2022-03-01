Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Southside Church of Christ plans Days of Revival
Southside Church of Christ, 900 Elysian Fields Ave. in Marshall, will host Days of Revival on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. and Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. This year's theme is "I Will Draw All Men Unto Me." Guest pastors are Brother Eric Bradley of Southside Church of Christ in Linden and Brother Carlos Bradley of Northside Church of Christ in Hallsville.
Shiloh MBC plans 'Back to the Old Landmark Celebration
The Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville cordially invites the public to share in their Annual “Back to the Old Landmark” celebration on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m. The guest pastor for the occasion will be Pastor Sheldon McGowan from the Greater Macedonia Church.
ETBU theatre season continues with Footloose
The ETBU School of Communication and Performing Arts presents Footloose the musical, live on stage Feb. 24-27 at Memorial City Hall. Prepare to kick off your Sunday shoes as Marshall cuts footloose to popular 80s tunes like Almost Paradise, Holding Out for a Hero, and of course, Footloose. This family-friendly musical explores the joys of youth, the freedom in self-expression, and the power of redemption.
Footloose is directed and choreographed by ETBU Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts Natalie Wilson, with music directed by ETBU Associate Professor of Music Candice Aipperspach, and orchestra conducted by ETBU Visiting Assistant Professor of Music Ian Aipperspach.
The show features music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and stage adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.
Footloose is based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.
Tickets are $10 for general admission. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. Reservations are required for the run of the production.
To reserve or buy seats, visit the ETBU Theatre box office online at www.ETBU.edu/box-office.
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25 with matinees at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27.
Opera House Theatre Players to meet March 5
The Opera House Theatre Players are starting early to make plans for the second annual "Pioneer Days Festival" that will occur on Sept. 3-5. The OHTP board will meet on Saturday, March 5 at Don Juan's Mexican restaurant at 12:30 p.m. for a brief business session, followed by a 1:45 p.m. public meeting for all those interested in working with the group in planning the Pioneer Days event.
The meeting will be held in the separate meeting room of the restaurant. Anyone interested in helping plan the event and its many attractions are encouraged to meet with the group so assignments can be made as to those who wish to work certain areas such as the parade, the shoot-out, the street dance, entertainers and more.
Miles Memorial CME to host revival
Miles Memorial CME Church, 706 Frances St., will hold its annual spring revival March 9-11 at 7 p.m. nightly. This year's theme is "Where God Guides, He Provides." Guest speakers will be Elder Kenneth Cain, the Rev. James Hall and Elder Diana Casteel.
Blood pressure screening to take place at Marshall Public Library
East Texas Baptist University Teague School of Nursing students will be offering free blood pressure screenings for the community at the Marshall Public Library. Upcoming screenings will be held March 14 and March 28. For a complete calendar of events, visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.org or call the library at (903) 935-4465.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group's bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Keep Marshall Beautiful Board seeking volunteers
Keep Marshall Beautiful is accepting applications from residents and/or business owners who have an interest in citywide beautification, litter control and environmental education. This Committee and its partners celebrate beautification with monthly residential and commercial property Beautification Awards. Keep Marshall Beautiful is proud to be one of 300 Texas communities affiliated with Keep Texas Beautiful.
The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board meets the first Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. Contact Daniel Duke at Duke.Daniel@marshalltexas.net for an application.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.