A 5K Prayer walk is set for next Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. The idea is to walk from the historic courthouse to Wiley College to ETBU and then back to the Historic Courthouse, all the while praying for racial reconciliation, healing and unity over the city and nation. In no way is this a protest or riot, but rather one step towards the right direction to bridge the gap between races, and civilians and cops.
District Revival of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Associate will meet June 22-25 at 7 p.m. at the Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom. Rev. Paul Todd, Sr, Moderator of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District and Pastor of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, will bring the message on Monday night; Reverend Glenn Hood, Sr., Vice Moderator and Pastor of St. Rest Baptist Church on Tuesday night; Reverend Bryten Johnson, Pastor of New Boggy Baptist Church on Wednesday night and Reverend Earl Sibley, Chairman of District One and Pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Panola on Thursday Night.
Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. Reverend Terrence McCray is host pastor.
Everyone is invited to share in the close of Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association revival at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26. The worship service will be held at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway.
Reverend Terrence McCray, Pastor of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Waskom will bring the message.
Music will be rendered by the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Mass Choir and the Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Waskom.
Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Marshall is offering in-person or live on Facebook services at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday.
As a COVID-19 precaution, please wear a mask if you attend the in-person worship.
First United Methodist Church services are online and in person worship in being held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. each Sunday.
Immanuel Baptist Church services — in person services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Over 65 service and the high risk service will be Monday. It starts at 11 a.m.
First Baptist Church Marshall is streaming Sunday Worship services live on Facebook every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Past recordings can be seen on our Facebook page or the church’s website at www.fbcmarshall.org.