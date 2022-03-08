Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
50 Men in Black Program is Sunday
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 172 TJ Taylor Ave., in Karnack, will host its fourth annual 50 Men in Black Program, Sunday, March 6. Special guest speaker for the 8 a.m. service will be Rev. Eddie Murray, of St. John Divine Church in Linden-Kildare. The guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service will be Rev. William Boles, pastor-elect of St. Mark Baptist Church in Wemple, La. The public is invited to both services. Please wear masks. Bishop Rickey L. Moore Sr. is pastor.
Miles Memorial CME to host revival
Miles Memorial CME Church, 706 Frances St., will hold its annual spring revival March 9-11 at 7 p.m. nightly. This year’s theme is “Where God Guides, He Provides.” Guest speakers will be Elder Kenneth Cain, the Rev. James Hall and Elder Diana Casteel.
Shiloh MBC plans Usher Appreciation Day, Prayer Breakfast events
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, located at 12975 FM 1998 in Scottsville, will be having its Usher Appreciation Day on Sunday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Alvin Brown will be the speaker for the occasion.
Also that day, at 9 a.m., the church will host its “Prayer & Preaching for the Nation Breakfast.” The guest speaker for the occasion will be Pastor James Bell of Bethesda Baptist Church in Marshall.
Feral Hog Abatement Program meeting set
Harrison County will host its kickoff meeting for the new feral hog abatement program on March 15 at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31 in Marshall.
RSVP by March 11 to (903) 935-8413.
Interested landowners must attend the program and complete a damage survey to quality for the trap rental program. Fill out the survey at tx.ag/hchogs.
Marshall Elks to host community baby shower
The Marshall Elks Lodge will host its third annual community baby shower on Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All soon-to-be moms are invited. The event will be held at the Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St. in Marshall.
Vaccine clinic set at Marshall Public Library
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District will be offering a vaccine clinic for the community on Thursday, March 17 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library. The Pfizer vaccine (first and second shot), booster shot, pediatric COVID vaccine and flu shot will be available free to those who qualify. For further information, call MHCHD at (903) 938-8338.
Blood pressure screening to take place at Marshall Public Library
East Texas Baptist University Teague School of Nursing students will be offering free blood pressure screenings for the community at the Marshall Public Library. Upcoming screenings will be held March 14 and March 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a complete calendar of events, visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.org or call the library at (903) 935-4465.
Earth Day paddling flotilla is April 23 at Caddo Lake
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is holding their 10th annual Earth Day Paddling Flotilla on Caddo Lake, Saturday, April 23. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast snacks will be provided, along with a Dutch oven cooking demonstration, a fishing education table, a massage chair opportunity, corn hole games, raffle, silent auction, the Rolling Stove food truck and much more.
Launch is either at Shady Glade Marina or Johnson’s Ranch. Registration fees range from $10-$30, depending on when you register. Tickets are available via Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/2022Flotilla. For more information, contact 22flotilla10@gmail.com or (903) 736-3063.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Keep Marshall Beautiful Board seeking volunteers
Keep Marshall Beautiful is accepting applications from residents and/or business owners who have an interest in citywide beautification, litter control and environmental education. This Committee and its partners celebrate beautification with monthly residential and commercial property Beautification Awards. Keep Marshall Beautiful is proud to be one of 300 Texas communities affiliated with Keep Texas Beautiful.
The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board meets the first Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. Contact Daniel Duke at Duke.Daniel@marshalltexas.net for an application.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.