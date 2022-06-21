Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Smith to speak at Rotary Club on Thursday
Marshall City Manager Terrell Smith will be the guest speaker for the Marshall Rotary Club this Thursday at noon at The Marshall Grand — Eighth Floor.
Members and community residents/business leaders are welcome to attend. To reserve a meal, please email rotaryclubofmarshalltexas@gmail.com.
Galilee of Hallsville
plans June events
Galilee of Hallsville is planning several events this month. A Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebration takes place June 19, and observance of the Lord’s Supper is June 26.
Carver Community Center hosts Business Expo
Carver Community Center will host its annual Harrison County Juneteenth Business Expo, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the center, located at 2302 Holland St. The Small Business Administration will be on hand, detailing how to start a small business. Information sessions will kick off every hour. Proceeds will benefit the community center’s youth programs.
Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth events slated
The annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth commemoration has announced a slate of activities. A Fashioned for Freedom Fashion Show will be 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 17, at Memorial City Hall. Local vendors and music featuring YouKnighted will be on hand.
A free art class will be offered 10 a.m., Friday, June 17, for ages 6 to 11 at G.W. Carver Center. Classes will be taught by Michelson Museum of Art. The Juneteenth Commemoration Program will be 10 a.m. at the Julius Scott Chapel at Wiley College.
The Juneteenth parade will be 11 a.m., June 18, starting at Wiley College and ending at the Carver Community Center. MISD teacher Della Washington will be the grand marshal. A Business Expo will begin at noon at Carver Community Center, followed by the Bo Green domino tournament at 1 p.m.
Full Gospel Holy Temple to celebrate 50th Homecoming Jubilee
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will have their 50th Homecoming Jubilee Celebration Sunday, June 19 at 3 p.m. with guest speaker Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon of Praise Temple, Shreveport. Homecoming revival services will begin on Wednesday, June 22-24 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Speakers for the week will be: Wednesday, Pastor Von Eric McKee of Carthage FGHT; and Thursday and Friday, Bishop Zachary Williamson of Saginaw, Michigan New Life Full Gospel. Host pastor is Bishop Larry B. Kiel Sr. & Co-Pastor Evangelist Margaret Kiel. For more info. contact the church at (903) 927-2717.
VBS is June 22-25 at Colliers Chapel BC
Colliers Chapel Baptist Church, 10101 FM 1793 in Karnack, is having Vacation Bible School June 22-24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be a fun day for all attendees, including hot dogs and games. For more information, call (903) 679-3790.
New Bethel MBC to host Open Kitchen on June 25
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Milton St., and the New Bethel Mission Ministry will host its Fourth Saturday Open Kitchen on June 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Need a meal? You are welcome to come by for a free Lunch To Go. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Master Naturalists Training Class to begin in August
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 19. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $40 for an individual or $55 for a couple. Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas. For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Eastern Hills Church of Christ VBS is July 17-21
Eastern Hills Church of Christ’s annual Vacation Bible School is July 17-21 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. This summer, students will learn how to be Champions: Empowered by Jesus. The last night features games and special treats.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.