ETBU to host event Saturday
East Texas Baptist University will host a Congreso Experience Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in partnership with Texas Baptists (BGCT). Specifically designed for Hispanic students in 6th grade and above, the ETBU Congreso Experience will encourage students to live out the call of God in and through their lives now and in the future.The free event will consist of workshops, corporate worship, developmental and informational sessions, and group activities.To learn more and register, visit etbu.edu/congreso.
Sorority schedules Red Hat Luncheon
Local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting its 12th annual Red Hat Luncheon at noon Feb. 8 at the East Texas Conference Center.
There will be door prizes, a silent auction of home decor, Greek paraphernalia, ladies accessories and a fashion show featuring young ladies from the sorority’s Delta Academy & Delta GEMS programs, youth from the local Top Teens’ program, as well as guest models from the community.
Proceeds support the activities of the youth programs which include monthly meetings/seminars/forums; academic and financial literacy promotion; youth community service projects; and cultural enrichment activities. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any Chapter member or by contacting the sorority at macdst44@gmail.com.
Friends of Library to host book sale
The Friends of Marshall Library Quarterly Janet and Spencer Black Memorial Book Sale fundraiser will be hosted from Friday through Feb. 15 in the gold room at the library.
An advance sneak peak sale for friends members will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The library is located at 300 South Alamo.
Grief support group to start Thursday
A grief support group will be starting at Thursday at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the HeartsWay Hospice Office, located at 205 E. Austin St. in Marshall.
Any questions can be answered at 903-938-5200. The meetings are open to anyone in the community, and they are free.
African American History Month
The Harrison County Historical Museum is joining national museums, archives and libraries in celebrating African American History Month with an online exhibit called “African American Perspectives in Harrison County History.” The museum will feature African Americans in several categories including The Arts, Math and Sciences, Educators, Sports, Military, and Government and Politics. Posts to the museum’s Facebook will until February 29.
The museum’s website, harrisoncountymuseum.org , will have information for further study included in the museum’s exhibits and the Inez Hatley Hughes Research and Collection Center. The website information will include links to other sites about African American history.
For information contact the museum at 903-935-8417x1 or hchminfo@harrisoncountymuseum.org.
Harvey auditions to be held
Auditions for Harvey, by Mary Chase and directed by Helli Smith, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 at Telegraph Park on North Washington Avenue.
For more information call Smith at 903-930-9739.
Hospice volunteers needed
Marshall Homecare and Hospice is in need of two different types of volunteers- Direct Patient Care and Administrative Support.
Without volunteers, the Hospice could not provide the kinds or the scope of Service which are needed to enhance the quality of the lives of our patients and their families.
Anyone interested in volunteering please contact, Vivian Lewis, at 903 923-8154 or by email at vlewis@mhchtexas.com
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson Post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. Post #878 is located at 2711 West Houston Street. For information on how to join Smiley Summers, call 903-935-2655. For the George Thompson Post, call commander Marvin Bonner at 903-407-9184.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
Marshall Beekeepers meet second Thursday of the month
The Marshall Beekeepers meeting is every second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet
The second Tuesday, Jan.14 meeting of the C. C. G. S. will include Guest Speaker Mary Manley who will tell about the Hosey family in the Huffines Community of Cass County.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and the association hopes everyone will attend this interesting and informative monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
There will be a light meal and beverages served. The public is invited.
For more information call 903-796-3081.