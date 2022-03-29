Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.