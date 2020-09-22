Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
FireAnt Fish Fry Fundraiser set for Sept. 25
The Marshall Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a FireAnt Fish Fry Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at the Marshall Elks Lodge located at 411 East Austin Street.
The meals are $10 are plate and include fish, fries, hushpuppies and a cookie. Pickup is available or delivery with a ten plate minimum. Call 903-935-7868 for tickets.
4H hosting pecan sale
Local 4H clubs are hosting their annual 4H Pecan sale where one pound bags of pecan halves or pieces are available for $12 each.
Proceeds go to the Harrison County Homeschool 4H Club.
To place an order see local 4Hers or call 903-742-9912. All orders must be placed Oct. 12.
Cypress Valley Bible Church, Lifeshare pair up for blood drive
Cypress Valley Bible Church and LifeShare are sponsoring a Together We Give Community Blood Drive next Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4190 W. Pinecrest in Marshall, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donate and receive a Together We Give T-Shirt while supplies last.
Church of Christ to offer free conference call services
Free conference call services will be offered by Churches of Christ in the Marshall area. Services include: Bible study called Brother 2 Brother by Southside Church of Christ, Mondays at 4:30 p.m. (701-802-5069, access code 4356736). Bible study called Meeting at the Disciples Table hosted by Southside Church of Christ Tuesdays at 6 p.m. (701-802-5069, access code 4356736). Bible study hosted by Newpoint Church of Christ Tuesdays at 7 p.m. (701-802-5246, access code 2627094). Bible study and prayer service hosted by Sweet Home Church of Christ Wednesdays at 6 p.m. (701-802-5069, access code 4356736). The official prayer line will take place every Saturdays from 6 to 7 p.m.
MISD students allowed to change choice of instruction next week
Through Tuesday, Sept. 22, Marshall ISD will allow students to change their current choice of instruction to either on-campus learning or virtual learning.
The district's COVID-19 protocols allow students to change their selected learning environment at the end of every six-week grading period. After 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, no changes will be allowed for the rest of the second six weeks.
Parents may log in to their student's Skyward Family Access account, where the district has created a simple form to complete if they are wanting to make a change from either virtual to on-campus, or vice versa. Parents whose students will not be making any changes for this six weeks are not required to do anything. Their child will automatically remain in their current learning environment.
Parents who have questions regarding the change process may contact the MISD Student Services Department at 903-927-8700, or e-mail Tiffany Best-Jolly, Student Services Coordinator, at best-jollyta@marshallisd.com.