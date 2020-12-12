Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Outdoor Christmas market Dec. 12
Wonderland of Lights will have the annual Outdoor Christmas Market on a second Saturday, Dec. 12 where vendors from the region will be offering homemade Christmas and holiday decor, great gifts and lots of stocking stuffers. The market is held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the downtown area on North Washington.
Carriage rides offered downtown
Traditional carriage rides will be offered through New Year’s Eve in downtown Marshall. Rides will run Tuesday through Sunday evenings in the downtown area.
The carriage rides will be private rides, and are offered in either a carriage wagonette or a carriage limo. The wagonette seats up to eight people, with the limo seating up to six.
Tickets are $35 each for the wagontette rides, and $65 for the limo, and can be purchased online at www.tailoredtek.com/tour-tek-shop. Since East Texas weather can be unpredictable, check the city’s Facebook page each day by 4 p.m. for inclement weather cancelations.
Christmas Express 2020 slated
“The Wonders of Christmas,” ride will take riders on a Christmas trip through the Piney Woods and along the Big Cypress Bayou. Riders will pass Christmas light displays and vignettes set up along the way before pulling back into the train depot on an antique gas powered locomotive.
The train rides will run Dec. 12, 19 and 26. The depot will open at 11 a.m. each day and the narrated train rides will run at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. each day.
First Class train tickets are $15 each plus tax, and Coach Class tickets are $12 each plus tax. Children that ride on the lap are free.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the Christmas Express 2020, visit the Historic Jefferson Railway’s website at https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/
The depot is located at 400 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson.
Annual Breakfast with Santa
Bear Creek Smokehouse will serve up a breakfast fit for the jolly old man and his pint-sized guests. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at the company’s newly opened Event Center and Pit Room, set up behind the General Store.
Guests will enjoy a breakfast with Santa, craft projects and storytime with Mrs. Claus. Tickets to both events are limited. Children’s tickets are $25 each and a parent ticket for breakfast only is $10.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Bear Creek Smokehouse website at www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com or on either event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse
Genealogical Society to meet Dec. 8
Tuesday, Dec, 8 the Cass County Genealogical Society will be hosting their annual Christmas Party with door prizes, The event will include the installation of officers for 2021 and 2022, The Myreline Bowman Award, a short program by Charlotte Evans on “Home Remedies” and lots of fun and great fellowship.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and they hope that everyone is able to attend at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City on the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
There will be a served dinner with turkey, ham, all the fixins and beverages. The public is invited.
The Cass County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
For more information call 903-796-3081.
Cookie Sale benefits Fire Department
A Holiday Cookie Sale will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Mims Community Center 12827 FM 729 on the north side of Lake O’ The Pines.
The sale is sponsored by the Mims VFD ladies Auxiliary. There will be a great selection, all prepackaged at $6 a box.
Storyfest to be held in downtown Marshall throughout the holiday season
Storyfest will be held weekly throughout Wonderland of Lights where people can stroll through downtown to read a page of the book-of-the-week along the way at participating businesses.
Crafts and/or special treats await inside participating shops.
Selfie stop set up downtown during Wonderland of Lights
Looking to take the perfect Christmas selfie? Visit the city’s selfie stop where the old Perkins building was located, across from Joe Pine’s Coffee shop.
Visitors can chose from different scenes while being safely distanced inside the space.