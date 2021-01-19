end briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Texas, Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association to meet
District Boards 1, 2 and 3 of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will be in joint session at 8: 30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway.
Carol Moore will address the Sunday school, Varrie Pennywell will address the Woman’s Auxiliary and Reverend Paul Taylor will address the laymen, deacons and pastors. Reverend Anthony Prescott will bring the sermon for the session.
All in attendance are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed for the combined session. Reverend K. Brian Davis is presiding.
Filing period for Marshall City Council Districts 1 through 4 open now
The filing period to run for election on May 1 for City Council seats in Districts 1 through 4 has begun this week, and runs through Feb. 12. Interested parties are able to pick up packets to file for election in the office of the City Secretary, located in Marshall City Hall, at 401 S Alamo.
New Marshall Regional Arts Council show to premiere in February
A new show at the Marshall Place Gallery will be presented by the Marshall Regional Arts Council throughout the month of February.
The show, titled “Cosmic Creativity” will feature work by local artists Randy Sherrod and Ilea Osborne.
An event to meet the artists of the new show will be held at the Marshall Place Gallery at 1300 E Pinecrest Dr. on Feb. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.