Hydration donation drive now underway
A hydration donation drive is now underway through July 31 for local police and fire departments. Donations of a case of water, Powerade or Gatorade are requested from citizens and can be dropped off at Marshall Homecare and Hospice, Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Oakwood House and Square Nutrition.
Declaration of Independence read July 2
The Harrison County Criminal Defense Lawyers will be holding the annual public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 11:30 a.m. July 2 at 200 West Houston in front of the working Harrison County courthouse.
The public is invited, though due to the COVID-19 virus, masks and social distancing is encouraged.
Jefferson showcases vintage USO show on July 4
A USO Vintage show will be performed at Jefferson's VFW Hall on Saturday, July 4 for two performances. The Opera House Theatre Players produced show will have two performances at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with limited seating arrangement due to social distancing.
Ticket sales are continuing on the theatre website at JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com, The Willow Tree or by callling 903-665-8243.
Floating parade on tap in Uncertain
The Uncertain Floating Independence Day Parade is set for 4 p.m. July 4 at Johnson’s Ranch Marina on Caddo Lake.
The annual parade features any boater who wishes to decorate their vessel and join the parade and will also include live music and a fireworks display this year.
Tildon Gillum will provide live music at the event and the Ms. Uncertain Pageant will also be held during the event.
The boats will be judged for their decorations and the fireworks display on the water will begin at dusk.
Johnson’s Ranch Marina is located at 5131 Cypress Drive East in Uncertain and can be reached by phone at 903-789-3213.
Harrison County Historical Museum searching for oldest veteran
The Harrison County Historical Museum is currently searching for the county's oldest living World War II veteran. The number to beat is 102. If you know of a local, World War II veteran older than 102, call 903-935-8417.
Cass County Genealogical Society cancels all July meetings
The Cass County Genealogical Society of Atlanta, due to the “Governmental Restrictions” placed on the people in Cass County because of the Covid-19 outbreak will cancel its scheduled meetings for the month of July.
These cancellations will include The Regular Second Tuesday Society Meeting scheduled for July 14 and the Third Thursday Workday at the Atlanta Library scheduled for July 16.
For any questions or if you need some help with your genealogy research feel free to contact us by e-mail at evanjevans@yahoo.com or by phone at (903) 796-3081.
Mash Bash Blood Drive to pit Marshall against Carthage
A Mash Bash Blood Drive will be held July 8-July 9 for bragging rights against Carthage.
Since supplies often dwindle in the summer, the blood drive is a fun away to and competitive way to keep blood donations top-of-mind. The blood drive event pits the cities of Carthage and Marshall "against each other" to see which community can rally the most blood donors over its two-day drive.
The community with the most donations will get bragging rights for a year.
The drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9 at the Elk's Lodge in Marshall. For more info or to schedule an appointment, call Tim Huff at 903-926-2673 or Donna Wagner at 903-574-4998.
Union Chapel Missionary B.C. to host revival
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a revival at 7 p.m. July 22-24.
Wednesday's guest is Pastor Dr. Aill Harris III, Abundant Life Church from Natchitoches, Louisianan, Thursday's guest is Pastor Vance Price, New Saint James Baptist Church from Monroe, Louisiana and Friday's guest is Pastor Greg Oliver, Mount Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The church's Homecoming ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 26 with Guest Bishop Jerry Maiden Sr. from Church of the Living God in Shreveport.
82nd annual Watermelon Festival to be held in Naples
The 82nd annual Watermelon Festival will be held at the Melon Patch on Front Street July 23-25. There will be an antique car show, bingo, a blood drive, horse shoes, corn hole, parade, largest watermelon contest, games, arts and crafts, food, dance and winearitas.
Call John Campbell at 903-563-9713 for more information.