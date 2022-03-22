Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Blood drive planned Sunday at Walmart
LifeShare Blood Center will host a community blood drive on Sunday, March 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Walmart.
Carver Community Center plans events
The George Washington Carver Community Center has several events coming up.
Register by calling (903) 472-1942 for the following classes: Web Design on Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m.; and a sewing class with Mae’s Place on Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m.
A flea market is planned Saturday, April 7 at 8 a.m.
After-school tutoring, for a limited number of Price T. Young students, takes place Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Greenhill No. 2 to host anniversary service
Greenhill No. 2 Baptist Church will host a church anniversary service on Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. Special guest is Moderator Amos L. Horton, senior pastor at Reed Chapel Baptist Church in San Augustine.
The church is located at 208 Scottsville Road in Marshall.
Blood pressure screening to take place at Marshall Public Library
East Texas Baptist University Teague School of Nursing students will be offering free blood pressure screenings for the community at the Marshall Public Library. Upcoming screenings will be held March 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a complete calendar of events, visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.org or call the library at (903) 935-4465.
Free Medicare education class planned at library
The public is invited to a free Medicare education class, to be held at the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., on March 22 at noon and 3 p.m.
The class will be conducted by a benefit advisor, with attendees learning about Medicare, how to enroll, changing plans, coverage choices, prescription drug plans, applying for extra help and more. Each session lasts one hour.
Text or call (903) 754-4406 to RSVP.
Wonderland of Lights Volunteers wanted
Marshall Community Development Director Garnett Johnson is inviting all Marshall residents to participate in a Wonderland of Lights Volunteer Planning Meeting. The meeting will be held on March 23 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Memorial City Hall. Please join the city and learn how you can serve your community through Wonderland of Lights. For questions, contact the Community Development Department at (903) 935-4453.
Youth Mental Health Awareness event planned
Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2813 Karnack Highway in Marshall, will host “Your Mind Matters,” a youth mental health awareness event, on March 26 at 9 a.m. in collaboration with Excellent TEEN Choice.
Panelists include high schoolers from Carthage and Marshall, educator Otis Amy, ThriveLongview’s Clent Holmes, Health Corp’s Rosina Johnson and counseling intern Jasmine Stoker.
Register at https://yourmindmatters2022.eventbrite.com.
Pastor Appreciation Service is March 27 at Jerusalem MBC
There will be a pastor’s appreciation service for the Rev. W.R. Washington on Sunday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Billups Ave. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Ronnie Jeffery.
Bethesda MBC to install new pastor March 27
Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church will welcome new pastor James D. Bell in a special service Sunday, March 27 at 2:30 p.m.
Installation activities will begin during morning worship services at 10 a.m. The Rev. Cecil Andrew Duffie, dean of the Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel at Wiley College will deliver a message.
Speaker for the afternoon is the Rev. R. DeShun Coates, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas. Special music provided by the choir at St. Paul Baptist Church in Little Rock and the Rev. James Brown, pastor of Chapel Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Beckville.
Earth Day paddling flotilla is April 23 at Caddo Lake
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is holding their 10th annual Earth Day Paddling Flotilla on Caddo Lake, Saturday, April 23. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast snacks will be provided, along with a Dutch oven cooking demonstration, a fishing education table, a massage chair opportunity, corn hole games, raffle, silent auction, the Rolling Stove food truck and much more.
Launch is either at Shady Glade Marina or Johnson’s Ranch. Registration fees range from $10-$30, depending on when you register. Tickets are available via Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/2022Flotilla. For more information, contact 22flotilla10@gmail.com or (903) 736-3063.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Keep Marshall Beautiful Board seeking volunteers
Keep Marshall Beautiful is accepting applications from residents and/or business owners who have an interest in citywide beautification, litter control and environmental education. This Committee and its partners celebrate beautification with monthly residential and commercial property Beautification Awards. Keep Marshall Beautiful is proud to be one of 300 Texas communities affiliated with Keep Texas Beautiful.
The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board meets the first Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. Contact Daniel Duke at Duke.Daniel@marshalltexas.net for an application.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.