Mt. Pleasant Baptist plans homecoming, revival
Pastor Frederick Thorn and the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church located on the Old Town Road in Elysian Fields will host their Homecoming Worship Service and Celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Pastor Michael Black of Rising Star Baptist Church of Kansas City, Missouri will be the special guest.
Revival Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church July 25-27 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Michael Black of Rising Star Baptist Church will be the special guest.
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 to host pastoral appreciation
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2, 208 Scottsville Road in Marshall, will host a pastoral appreciation service honoring the Rev. Darrin R. Rudolph on July 24. 11:30 a.m. worship will include guest Pastor Derrick Jennings of The Body of Christ Church in Dallas. 3 p.m. worship will include guest Pastor Jeffrey Marshall of New Zion Baptist Church in Shreveport.
East Texas Speakers Forum hosts Col. Martha McSally Aug. 4
East Texas Speakers Forum, a nonprofit regional speaker series launched in 2019, will host a forum featuring Col. Martha McSally (USAF) (Ret.), America’s first female combat fighter pilot and first woman to command a fighter squadron, Thursday, Aug. 4, at Memorial City Hall in Marshall at 7 p.m. Seat prices are $25, $30 and $35. To buy tickets, visit memorialcityhall.com. Sponsorships for event also available by inquiring at easttexasspeakersforum.com.
Old Border Baptist
to host events
Old Border Baptist Church, County Road 2713 in Jonesville, plans a revival and homecoming in August. Revival is Aug. 4-5 at 7 p.m. each night. Guest speaker is Pastor Edwin Lee of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Marshall. Homecoming is Aug. 7 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Pastor Sheldon McGowan of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Marshall.
St. John BC homecoming is Aug. 7, revival is Aug. 9-11
St. John Baptist Church’s annual Homecoming “Big Day” will be celebrated on Sunday, Aug. 7 at noon. The Homecoming Revival will be Aug. 9-11 at 7 p.m. each night. Guest speakers will be Pastor A.J. Bowers and Macedonia Baptist Church on Aug. 9; Pastor DeNicholas Chambers and St. Mark Baptist Church on Aug. 10; and Pastor Bryten Johnson and New Boggy Baptist Church of Waskom on Aug. 11. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. S.L. Harris Jr., host pastor.
Market on the Square open Wednesdays and Saturdays
Market on the Square, brought to the community by the Harrison County Farmers Market, is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to noon and is located at Telegraph Park (100 block of North Washington) in downtown Marshall. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, honey, jams and jellies and artisan crafts are among the choices shoppers will find at the market.
Master Naturalists Training Class to begin in August
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 19. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $40 for an individual or $55 for a couple. Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas. For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.