Central Baptist Church VBS is June 6-8
Central Baptist Church, 106 E. Fannin St. in Marshall, will host a Vacation Bible School for kids in K-5 grades on June 6-8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Zion MBC to host VBS June 6-10
Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 5379 FM 1793 in Marshall, will host a Vacation Bible School June 6-10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly. The church says they have something for all ages from kindergarten to adults.
Marshall Kids Community Theater presents play June 10 and June 11
Marshall Kids Community Theater will present its first show, Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man Jr.,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10; and Saturday, June 11, at Memorial City Hall Performance Center in downtown Marshall. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com. The public is invited to come and support the wonderful cast in this beautiful and funny story about how music can have a power to change lives.
New Bethel to host Senior Day Out, 2nd Wednesdays and Bible Study
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will host Senior Day Out, 2nd Wednesdays and Bible Study period on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Please come on time to enjoy a light morning snack. The church will hand out the schedule of events upon arrival. The event will focus on physical health, mental health, educational topics, and most importantly, spiritual growth. Senior Day will close out with a healthy lunch for the community. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Caddo Lake
Clean-up is June 11
The Greater Caddo Lake Association is hosting an on-the-water Caddo Lake clean-up on Saturday, June 11. “Trash to Treasures” will be based at Johnson’s Ranch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with food and drinks available for purchase. Cash and prizes will be awarded to various categories of trash brought in. There will some “tagged pieces” out there worth some cash, as well as quantity and weight of everything brought in. No registration is needed — just get out in your boat and bring your trash to Johnson’s.
Piney Cemetery’s annual meeting is June 11
The annual Piney Cemetery Homecoming will be Saturday, June 11. Anyone who has family or friends buried in the cemetery is invited to gather beginning at 10:15 a.m. a business meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a covered dish lunch to follow. Bring food and drinks for your family and to share. The cemetery is located on FM 2208.
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery, which is a family-community cemetery. Make checks to Piney Cemetery. You may mail checks to Patricia Harber at 3541 FM 3379, Marshall, TX 75670.
Pastor Appreciation service is June 12
Greater Longridge CME Church, 1103 Webb Rogers Road in Waskom, will host a pastoral appreciation service for the Rev. Nakomus Morris and First Gentleman Harold Morris Jr. on Sunday, June 12 at 3 p.m. Guest is Pastor Rodney Curry of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Tyler.
Pastor Love Day
service is June 12
Shady Grove CME Church, 7305 Blocker Road in Marshall, will celebrate its annual Pastor and Wife Annual Love Day on June 12 at 3 p.m. Speaker is Bishop Curtis Slay, pastor of Plain Truth K.O.G.I.C. Kingdom of God Int’l Church” in Longview.
Carver Community Center hosts Business Expo
Carver Community Center will host its annual Harrison County Juneteenth Business Expo, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the center, located at 2302 Holland St. The Small Business Administration will be on hand, detailing how to start a small business. Information sessions will kick off every hour. Proceeds will benefit the community center’s youth programs.
Eastern Hills Church of Christ VBS is July 17-21
Eastern Hills Church of Christ’s annual Vacation Bible School is July 17-21 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. This summer, students will learn how to be Champions: Empowered by Jesus. The last night features games and special treats.
Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth events slated
The annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth commemoration has announced a slate of activities. The Miss Juneteenth program will be 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 10, at G.W. Carver Center, 2302 Holland St. It will include a silent auction. A Fashioned for Freedom Fashion Show will be 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 17, at Memorial City Hall. Local vendors and music featuring YouKnighted will be on hand.
A free art class will be offered 10 a.m., Friday, June 17, for ages 6 to 11 at G.W. Carver Center. Classes will be taught by Michelson Museum of Art. The Juneteenth Commemoration Program will be 10 a.m. at the Julius Scott Chapel at Wiley College.
The Juneteenth parade will be 11 a.m., June 18, starting at Wiley College and ending at the Carver Community Center. MISD teacher Della Washington will be the grand marshal. A Business Expo will begin at noon at Carver Community Center, followed by the Bo Green domino tournament at 1 p.m.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.