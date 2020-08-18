Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Republican Women to meet Aug. 21
The Republican Women of Harrison County will be hosting their first meeting since Covid-19 began at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Marshall Elks Lodge, located at 411 E. Austin.
The guest speaker will be State Representative Chris Paddie. Meals are $10 each.
If you would like to attend and plan on having lunch call Pamela Payne at 903-472-2277 or 903-407-3235. There will be sanitizer at the door along with social distancing and face masks.
Annual GCLA BBQ cancelled
The Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas’ annual Labor Day weekend BBQ has been cancelled this year, due to the COVID 19 situation. Membership may be renewed by mailing a check to GCLA, P.O. Box 339, Karnack, TX 75661.