Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
News Messenger seeking Veteran, Active Duty photos for Veterans Day section
The Marshall News Messenger will be publishing a free, inaugural Veterans Day section on Nov. 11 and is seeking photos of veterans and active duty personnel.
Please include the person's name, branch of service and years of service (if known). All branches of service are welcome as well as all wars and conflicts. Photos from multiple family members that have served are also welcome.
Email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com or bring them into the newspaper office at 309 E. Austin Street. Deadline is Sept. 30.
Marshall BeeKeepers Assoc. to meet Sept. 9
Marshall Beekeeper's Assoc. meeting is this coming Thursday Sept. 9 beginning at 5:30 PM at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and will host two of the Texas Beekeeper Association officers, Chris Doggett (publications director) and Robin Young (area 2 director).
They will be presenting information on the TX state convention and honey show coming up later this fall. Pulled pork sandwiches will be provided and attendees are asked to bring a side and/or drinks to share with the other attendees.
Harrison County Extension Festival set for Sept. 11
Harrison County Extension Agency will be hosting an extension festival from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in downtown Marshall.
Events will include a color fun run, farmer's market, dunk booth, mechanical booth, cotton candy, music, car show, food trucks, DWI simulations, welding simulations, mental health education, bounce houses, lots of educational opportunities and much more.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at ETBU
In conjunction with Walmart, East Texas Baptist University is offering an additional free COVID vaccine clinic on campus in Rogers Spiritual Life Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination will be administered, as well as booster shots for those who are immunocompromised. To receive your second dose, you must present your vaccination card to confirm it has been at least 21 days since your first dose.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed, while daily supplies last. Find more information and register for a designated time slot at www.ETBU.edu/clinic.
Choir to celebrate anniversary at Miles Memorial CME Church
The T.L Blaylock Choir will be celebrating its anniversary at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Miles Memorial CME Church.
The speaker will be Rev. T.C. Raven from the inspired body of christ church in Chicago.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. The church is located at 706 Francis Street in Marshall.
Wild Women of Winedale set in September in Carthage
Marshall's Buddy Power Community Theatre group will be performing "Wild Women of Winedale" Sept. 4-5, in downtown Carthage at the historical Esquire Theatre, located at 114 W. Sabine St.
The times are 7 p.m. Sept. 4; and 2 p.m. on Sept. 5.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12; and free for children younger than 6. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.thecountrymusichayride.com.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet Sept. 14
The Cass County Genealogical Society will host its second Tuesday meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
This meeting will include a special guest speaker and C. C. G. S. member Nancy Belford will tell about her great-grandfather, Henery Max, her German immigrant.
The meetings start at 6:30 pm and we hope that as many of you as possible will join us and bring a friend to the meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City, Texas at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
A light meal and beverages will be served and the public is welcome to attend.
For more information, call 903-796-3081
Singing Men of East Texas to host concert Sept. 16
The Singing Men of East Texas will present a free concert on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Marshall located at 106 E. Fannin St.
This group is comprised of ministers of music, pastors and other church and associational staff members, teachers, as well as laymen who are actively involved in the music ministry of their respective churches in the East Texas area. The concert is free. A love offering will be taken to offset the expenses of their mission and recording projects.
Pleasant Hill CME Church to host annual choir anniversary
The Pleasant Hill CME Church will be hosting its third annual choir anniversary Sunday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m.
Choirs, groups, soloists or praise dancers are invited to share songs or dances of praise during the celebration.
The church is located at 9720 FM 9 North in Karnack.
Market on the Square hosted weekly
Marshall hosts Market on the Square, a farmers market which is held each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market on the Square is located at Telegraph Park in the 100 block of North Washington in downtown Marshall. The market features locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and handcrafted items, jams, jellies and flowers.
125th anniversary of Tatum United Methodist Church set
The 125th anniversary celebration of Tatum United Methodist church will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Located at 150 East Jackson Street in Tatum, the church is pastored by Rev. Dwain Smith. The church was the first to serve Tatum settlers and has a rich history of service to the community over the years.
The congregation is pleased to mark this memorable occasion and invites everyone to join them for their service and celebration.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.