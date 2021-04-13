Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Marshall Beekeepers Association to meet Thursday
Marshall Beekeepers Association will have its monthly meeting Thursday at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in bees and beekeeping is invited.
Cass County Genealogical Society’s second Tuesday meeting will be held today
The speaker at this meeting will be C.C.G.S Member Elner Pyle who will share the history of the McCall family.
Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is invited, organizers said. The monthly meeting is held in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets. A light meal and beverages are served.
For more information, call 903-796-3081
Wiley College to host research symposium / Media Day program
Friday April 16 Zoom Sessions (Tentative Content/Program Order) Moderators will be responsible for technologically opening the sessions, and introducing participants and ensuring proper flow. Session Coordinators will be responsible for communicating with featured speakers/panelists, communicating how much devoted time each will have. The coordinator may play an active role in presenting (optional).
All Zoom Sessions share the same meeting code:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3251521861?pwd=cG1hT05NeDJJVVhsb2dRd1dnR2dmQT09
Meeting ID: 325 152 1861
Passcode: WILEY2021
Session One: Texas HBCU Truth & Reconciliation Oral History Project
Time: 10:00am-11:00am CST
Zoom Moderator/Session Coordinator: Dr. Jeffrey Hedrick (Mass Comm Chair, Wiley College)
Featured Participants: Pastor Steve Miller (USCLO, in charge), Todd Porter (Oral History Project), Walter Price (SouthWest Christian), Devissi Muhammad (Wiley), Jeffrey Hedrick (Wiley), Sharron Herron-Williams (SUSLA), Gregory Bosworth (Jarvis), Glenell Pruitt (Jarvis)
Staff/Students: Micah Williams (Wiley), Johnathon Crain (Wiley)
Session Two: Higher Education, HBCUs, and COVID-19:
Challenges, Research, Reactions, Changes – a critical perspective of the past year, its effect(s), and the future – heavy emphasis on HBCUs
Time: 11:10am-12:10pm CST
Zoom Moderator: Dr. Stephanie Gorski (Biology Professor, Wiley College) Session Coordinator: Dr. Martha Lopez-Coleman (Librarian, Wiley College)
Featured Participants: James Batten, RolandeDathis, Carol Hicks, Devissi Muhammad, Tracy Andrus, Maya Brown Rae Lundy, Pamela Bradley, Chris Brown, Olivia Johnston, Dominique Robinson
Session Three: Media Day Career Panel – Opportunities, Preparation, and Future for graduating seniors (networking for mass communications and other majors)
Time: 1:00pm-2:00pm CST
Zoom Moderator/Session Coordinator: Dr. Jeffrey Hedrick (Mass Comm Chair, Wiley College)
Featured Participants: KMHT Radio–Chris Paddie, James Duncan Marshall News Messenger – Robin Richardson, Wyndi Veigel, Jessica Harker, Bridget Ortigo, KSLA-12 TV Domonique Benn, Kenley Hargett, Rashad Johnson, Jessica Moore, Rob Wilkins (Dallas) PackRat Productions + One other (New York?), Vaun Monroe, Jack Canson Stormy Nickerson, Keenan Morgan, Maya Brown, Jerry Pye
Staff/Students: Micah Williams (Wiley), Johnathon Crain (Wiley), Darrius Greene (Wiley)
Session Four: Student Competition — Research Papers/Abstracts, Posterboards, and Media Projects
Time: 2:10pm-3:10pm
Zoom Moderator/Session Coordinator: Dr. Jeffrey Hedrick/Dr. Stephanie Gorski
Featured Participants (Judges): Vaun Monroe Jacob Blue Harris
Jack Canson Session Five: Student Scholarship Opportunities, Career Placement Initiative, and Experiential Learning (digital portfolio development emphasized).
Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee to host meeting April 17
Please mark your calendars and plan to attend the first Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee meeting in over a year.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Potter’s Point Community
Center, 129 Marion County Rd 3636, Gray, Texas.
One of their members and Marion County historian, Sammie DeSpain, will present
the program, “Hooked on History.”
The purpose of the Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee is: To preserve and improve the natural and cultural integrity of the Caddo Lake eco-system and to promote an appreciation of the ecological, natural and cultural history through the acquisition, preservation and cultivation of historical information, artifacts, sites, and buildings, known or unknown, in and around the lake and its environs, and to establish an archives and research center.