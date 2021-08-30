Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
News Messenger seeking Veteran, Active Duty photos for Veterans Day section
The Marshall News Messenger will be publishing a free, inaugural Veterans Day section on Nov. 11 and is seeking photos of veterans and active duty personnel.
Please include the person's name, branch of service and years of service (if known). All branches of service are welcome as well as all wars and conflicts. Photos from multiple family members that have served are also welcome.
Email them to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com or bring them into the newspaper office at 309 E. Austin Street. Deadline is Sept. 30.
Marroquin to speak at Rotary Club on Thursday
Dr. Iveth Marroquin will be the guest speaker for the Marshall Rotary Club this Thursday at noon at Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative. She will speak on her work with the Rotary International Foundation.
Members plus community residents/business leaders are welcome to attend.
GCLA Annual BBQ set for Saturday, Sept. 4
The Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas is holding it's annual BBQ and fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 4, at Crip's Camp on Caddo Lake. They will begin serving at 11 a.m. and go until the food runs out, which is usually 12:30 p.m.
Meals consist of brisket, sausage, coleslaw (compliments of Shady Glade Cafe), homemade beans, condiments, homemade desserts and water or tea. Adult plates are $15, child plates (5 and under) are $5. To-go containers are always available if you don't want to sit under a canopy and enjoy a view of the lake.
They will also have a raffle for a dual fuel grill (first ticket drawn) and an outdoor equipment package, which includes a 12 gallon gasoline caddy and a high quality ice chest (all compliments of the city of Uncertain, 2nd ticket drawn). Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25.
Market on the Square hosted weekly
Marshall hosts Market on the Square, a farmers market which is held each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market on the Square is located at Telegraph Park in the 100 block of North Washington in downtown Marshall. The market features locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and handcrafted items, jams, jellies and flowers.
Singing Men of East Texas to host concert Sept. 16
The Singing Men of East Texas will present a free concert on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Marshall located at 106 E. Fannin St.
This group is comprised of ministers of music, pastors and other church and associational staff members, teachers, as well as laymen who are actively involved in the music ministry of their respective churches in the East Texas area. The concert is free. A love offering will be taken to offset the expenses of their mission and recording projects.
GoBus Announces Trip Fares Return Sept. 1
GoBus announces the return of trip fares beginning on Sept. 1. Fares have been waived for the last 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fee structure of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the East Texas region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Book your trip by calling
1-800-590-3371 or request a trip online.
125th anniversary of Tatum United Methodist Church set
The 125th anniversary celebration of Tatum United Methodist church will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Located at 150 East Jackson Street in Tatum, the church is pastored by Rev. Dwain Smith. The church was the first to serve Tatum settlers and has a rich history of service to the community over the years.
The congregation is pleased to mark this memorable occasion and invites everyone to join them for their service and celebration.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.