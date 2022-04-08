Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Blood Drive planned Sunday, April 10 at St. Joseph
The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a blood drive on Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 N. Alamo Blvd. in the Parish Hall. Contact Mario Cantu at mhcantu23@gmail.com for more information.
Deacon appreciation set at Shiloh MBC
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Scottsville will host its second annual Deacon Appreciation on Sunday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m. Speaker is Pastor Alvin D. Brown.
Price T. Young to host Fine Arts Academy info night
Price T. Young Elementary School will host a parent information meeting on April 12 at 6 p.m. to discuss the Fine Arts Academy and what it will be offering MISD students in the 2022-23 school year.
The meeting will take place in the cafeteria. More information is available at marshallisd.com.
Maundy Thursday service is April 14 at Cumberland Presbyterian
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church will celebrate Maundy Thursday on April 14 at 7 p.m. Maundy is a Latin word that means “commandment.” It comes from John 13: 34-35, when Jesus says, “I have a new commandment for you, that you love one another.” As the church remembers the love of Jesus when he took the form of a servant, washed his disciples' feet and instituted the Lord’s Supper, they will celebrate the love of Christ and the love of other Christians as they gather around the communion table. The church's choir has prepared two anthems that will be part of this special service.
Harrison County A&M Club plans Aggie Muster
The Harrison County A&M Club will host the annual Aggie Muster on Thursday, Jan. 21 at Bear Creek Smokehouse. 10857 Texas 154 in Marshall. The muster will include a dinner and silent auction, which will benefit Harrison County Aggie Moms scholarships.
Cost is $25. RSVP by April 14 by calling or texting Stuart Agnor at (903) 926-1453 or Mark Hartt at (903) 930-3492.
Earth Day paddling flotilla is April 23 at Caddo Lake
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is holding their 10th annual Earth Day Paddling Flotilla on Caddo Lake, Saturday, April 23. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast snacks will be provided, along with a Dutch oven cooking demonstration, a fishing education table, a massage chair opportunity, corn hole games, raffle, silent auction, the Rolling Stove food truck and much more.
Launch is either at Shady Glade Marina or Johnson's Ranch. Registration fees range from $10-$30, depending on when you register. Tickets are available via Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/2022Flotilla. For more information, contact 22flotilla10@gmail.com or (903) 736-3063.
Eastern Stars host Keith Wilkerson April 23
The Hallsville chapter No. 995 of the Order of the Eastern Star presents Keith Wilkerson Tells Funny Stories and Sings on Saturday, April 23 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the James F. Taylor Lodge, 203 Church St. in Hallsville.
Seating is limited. Tickets are $10, which includes a slice of pie, coffee and water. Children 11 and under get in for free and get a free cookie.
Marshall Lions Club plans Pancake Supper on May 3
The Marshall Lions Club will host a Pancake Supper on May 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Summit United Methodist Church, 1901 East End Blvd. North. Cost per plate will be $6, which includes pancakes, sausage, bacon and choice of milk, orange juice or coffee.
For those in a hurry, to-go plates will be provided. The event will also include a silent auction. Proceeds from the Pancake Supper and silent auction will further fund the Marshall Lions Club’s scholarship program.
Grange Hall UMC to host Catfish Fry/Fun Day
Grange Hall United Methodist Church, 4813 Texas 43 South, will host its second annual Catfish Fry/Fun Day for all ages, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 28. The event will be catered by Cajun Tex. Plates will be $12.50 per order and will consist of catfish, fries and hushpuppies. New to the event this year is a "Dunkin' the Pastors" booth, a horseshoe contest, bake sale, lemonade stand and a cash drawing for three prizes. First, second and third place winners will be announced. All proceeds will benefit the children's ministry. It'll be fun for the entire family.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group's bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Keep Marshall Beautiful Board seeking volunteers
Keep Marshall Beautiful is accepting applications from residents and/or business owners who have an interest in citywide beautification, litter control and environmental education. This Committee and its partners celebrate beautification with monthly residential and commercial property Beautification Awards. Keep Marshall Beautiful is proud to be one of 300 Texas communities affiliated with Keep Texas Beautiful.
The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board meets the first Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. Contact Daniel Duke at Duke.Daniel@marshalltexas.net for an application.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.