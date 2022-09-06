Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Annual barbecue at Caddo Lake planned Saturday
The Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas will host its annual BBQ fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 3 at Crip’s Camp on Caddo Lake. Brisket or chicken will be offered, along with sausage, coleslaw, beans, bread, condiments, a drink and dessert for $15 per adult and $5 for a child’s plate. Food will be served from 11 a.m. until it’s gone. There will also be raffle items, including a $500 fishing package and a $500 gift card. GCLA memberships and t-shirts will also be available.
Carver Community Center plans computer classes
The Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St. in Marshall, will host several free computer classes.
Excel classes on Sept. 10 include a beginner class from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with students learning how to use spreadsheets and simple data analysis, as well as simple calculations and formulas. An advanced class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. will teach pivot tables, VLook up, categorizing spend and budgeting techniques.
A web design class is planned Sept. 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Sign up at www.georgewashingtonccc.com. For any other questions about registering, email Georgewashingtonccc@gmail.com.
Shady Grove CME Church sets homecoming, revival
Shady Grove CME Church, 7305 Blocker Road in Marshall, will host homecoming Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. and revival Aug. 30-31 at 7 p.m. nightly. Speakers are Pastor Wilburt Hall Jr. of Mt. Zion CME Church in Daingerfield, Pastor Wilburt Hall Sr. and Pastor Torrance Hall of Ebenezer CME Church in Marshall and Harmony CME Church in Lodi.
James Chapel BC to observe homecoming
The James Chapel Baptist Church, Marshall/Leigh Road in Marshall, will observe Homecoming Day 2022 on Sunday, Sept. 4 during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Willie Johnson Jr. will bring the word.
Mims Chapel CME plans homecoming, revival
Mims Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 663 County Road 3122 in Marshall, will host its annual Homecoming Sunday on Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. Revival will be Sept. 5-6 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker is the Rev. A. Leon Hicks of Crossroad MBC in DeBerry.
County Judge Sims to speak at Sept. 6 event
The Harrison County Republican Assembly is sponsoring Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and a discussion of “Current Property Taxes and the Cap Rate” on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Marshall Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin St. in Marshall. A meet-and-greet with Republican candidates will take place after the talk.
Pope City Church plans rummage sale
Pope City Church, 1214 Pope City Road in Jefferson, will host a rummage sale and live auction on Sept. 10. The rummage sale and bake sale take places from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the auction from 2 to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s food pantry.
Help available for people with disabilities
The Crockett Resource Center for Independent Living’s independent services program is reminding Harrison and Marion County residents that they may qualify for services or assistive technology or equipment. Eligibility is open to local applicants with a significant disability who have been diagnosed by a licensed practitioner. Services and equipment include hearing aids, residential modifications (temporary), orientation and mobility training, durable medical equipment, visual aids, power wheelchairs, prosthetics, scooters, vehicle modifications, and other adaptive equipment and assistive technology.
Market on the Square open Wednesdays and Saturdays
Market on the Square, brought to the community by the Harrison County Farmers Market, is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to noon and is located at Telegraph Park (100 block of North Washington) in downtown Marshall. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, honey, jams and jellies and artisan crafts are among the choices shoppers will find at the market.
Woodlawn Community Center hosts game night
Game Night is Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Community Center. Bring snacks and come have a great time.
2022 annual fundraising campaign for The Marshall Depot continues
The volunteer Board of Directors of the non-profit Marshall Depot Inc. invites community members to send a tax-deductible donation to support the ongoing annual operation of the historic Marshall Depot as a working Amtrak station on the Texas Eagle route and T & P Railway Museum & Gift Shop. Please mail donations to Marshall Depot Inc at 800 N. Washington, Suite 1 Marshall, Texas 75670.
Marshall Art League Kicks Off 22-23 Season
The demo artist for the 22-23 kickoff meeting of the Marshall Art League is Charles Arnold of Longview, who will demonstrate paint carving. The group will meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday the September 11 at Warehouse 208, 208 East Burleson. The art league will normally meet on the first Sunday of each month but is delaying September’s meeting until after the Labor Day holiday.
Area artists, guests, and all who are interested in furthering the cause of art and artists in Marshall are cordially invited to attend. There will be, in addition to the demonstrations, drawings for art-related prizes and the opportunity to get to know some of the many fine artists. Members are urged to bring their work to be considered for display at participating local businesses.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.