Jefferson Carnegie Library to host author signing event April 20
Jefferson Carnegie Library is hosting author Tamra Bolton April 20 at 6 p.m. A Blessed Life – One World War II Seabee’s Story was written by veteran Stuart McAnally’s daughter, who conducted 34 interviews to ensure historical accuracy.
The book not only gives you little known historical facts about Iwo Jima, but also rarely shared stories of boot camp, training, going into and surviving combat. Driven by a passion to save not only her family’s history, but the day-to-day experiences of our soldiers, sailors, and airmen during one of the most important periods in our nation’s history, Bolton invites us to share in the stories that helped shape The Greatest Generation.
Refreshments provided. No charge to attend. Books available for purchase and autographing by the author. Elevator entrance in back of the library, located at 301 W. Lafayette St. in Jefferson. Call 903-665-8911 for more information.
Eighth annual Flotilla to be held for Earth Day 2020
Join Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists as they celebrate Earth Day 2020 April 25 with the 8th Annual Earth Day Flotilla. Launch your canoe or kayak on one of three paddling trails that leave from Shady Glade Resort in Uncertain on the shores of Caddo Lake, in northeast Texas.
For more information contact the Cypress Basin Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist: 903-672-5524, 903-736-3063, 903-679-9817
Hospice volunteers needed
Marshall Homecare and Hospice is in need of two different types of volunteers- Direct Patient Care and Administrative Support.
Without volunteers, the Hospice could not provide the kinds or the scope of Service which are needed to enhance the quality of the lives of our patients and their families.
Anyone interested in volunteering please contact, Vivian Lewis, at 903 923-8154 or by email at vlewis@mhchtexas.com
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Grief support group hosted every Thursday
A grief support group is held every Thursday at the HeartsWay Hospice Office, located at 205 E. Austin St. in Marshall.
Any questions can be answered at 903-938-5200. The meetings are open to anyone in the community, and they are free.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson Post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. Post #878 is located at 2711 West Houston Street. For information on how to join Smiley Summers, call 903-935-2655. For the George Thompson Post, call commander Marvin Bonner at 903-407-9184.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
Marshall Beekeepers meet second Thursday of the month
The Marshall Beekeepers meeting is every second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.