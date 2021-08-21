Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Heritage Baptist Church to host 20th year Homecoming Revival
Heritage Baptist Church in Jefferson will be hosting its 20th year Homecoming Revival Aug. 21-25 with speakers Mark Rogers and Bill Sheffield.
Host Pastor is Seth Buckner. Events are as follows.
A mortgage burning and Homecoming celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 with Speaker Bill Sheffield with the Rogers Family singing and a reception to follow.
On Sunday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. speakers will be Sheffield and Mark Rogers with the Rogers Family singing. During the special service, the church will be honoring the late Don Follis.
On Monday, Aug. 23 through Wednesday, Aug. 25, services will be held at 7 p.m. with speaker Mark Rogers and the Rogers Family singing.
New Beginnings Baptist Church to host free informational foster, adopt event
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview is hosting a Bruschetta Bar Dinner with the purpose of recruiting families to pursue foster care and adoption. The event is free with pre-registration.
Enjoy dinner and conversation with a panel of speakers who specialize in Foster Care and Adoption. Local organizations will be present to take your questions to the next level. This will be a night for encouragement, equipment and joy.
The event is open to families that are interested in foster care and adoption as well as families and individuals who want to support those who foster and adopt. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Rd, Longview. Come to the East Entrance.
GCLA Annual BBQ set for Sept. 4
The Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas is holding it’s annual BBQ and fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 4, at Crip’s Camp on Caddo Lake. They will begin serving at 11 a.m. and go until the food runs out, which is usually 12:30 p.m.
Meals consist of brisket, sausage, coleslaw (compliments of Shady Glade Cafe), homemade beans, condiments, homemade desserts and water or tea. Adult plates are $15, child plates (5 and under) are $5. To-go containers are always available if you don’t want to sit under a canopy and enjoy a view of the lake.
They will also have a raffle for a dual fuel grill (first ticket drawn) and an outdoor equipment package, which includes a 12 gallon gasoline caddy and a high quality ice chest (all compliments of the city of Uncertain, 2nd ticket drawn). Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25.
Market on the Square hosted weekly
Marshall hosts Market on the Square, a farmers market which is held each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market on the Square is located at Telegraph Park in the 100 block of North Washington in downtown Marshall. The market features locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and handcrafted items, jams, jellies and flowers.
Singing Men of East Texas to host concert Sept. 16
The Singing Men of East Texas will present a free concert on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Marshall located at 106 E. Fannin St.
This group is comprised of ministers of music, pastors and other church and associational staff members, teachers, as well as laymen who are actively involved in the music ministry of their respective churches in the East Texas area. The concert is free. A love offering will be taken to offset the expenses of their mission and recording projects.
GoBus Announces Trip Fares Return Sept. 1
GoBus announces the return of trip fares beginning on Sept. 1. Fares have been waived for the last 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fee structure of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the East Texas region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Book your trip by calling
1-800-590-3371 or request a trip online.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.