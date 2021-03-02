Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Vaccine shot sign up assistance offered to seniors citizens by rotary club
The Marshall Rotary Club as a community service project is helping senior citizens that wish to get the COVID vaccine shot acquire appointments. We realize that getting an appointment for the vaccine shot is difficult and most organizations giving the COVID shot require you sign up online. A lot of seniors cannot navigate a computer, or have difficulty signing up on the vaccine appointment site.
All we need to get started is the name and phone number of the person looking to be vaccinated for COVID. There is additional information required for the appointment including date of birth, address and email address, but we will get that information when we call the individual wishing to receive the shot.
This is a community service project of the Marshall Rotary Club as a focus point assisting with COVID disease prevention and treatment. If you know an senior citizens that is over age 65 or an individual that has health issues between age 18 and 65 that needs the COVID vaccine shot, call Jerry Pye at 318-282-5278.
Cass County Genealogical Society to host meeting March 9
The Cass County Genealogical Society’s second Tuesday meeting will be March 9.
The speaker at this meeting will be C.C.G.S. Vice President Louella Vernon who will discuss finding the hidden clues in the United States Census.
The meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets. A light meal and beverages will be served and the public is invited. For more information call 903-796-3081.
Chamber members eligible to receive free COVID tests for businesses
The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with several local chambers of commerce across the state to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests kits for free to local businesses.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce has received a shipment of the rapid COVID-19 test kits to be distributed. Participants must complete an online training in order to receive a kit. The Chamber will not be administering the test.
Tim Huff has been assigned as the distributor liaison, contact him to receive your kits or for more information at 903 926-2673. Not a Chamber member? Please call 903 935-7868.
Wiley College to host Wildcat Run event through Zoom
Each week, the Wiley College Run Club, will be hosting a Wildcat Mile via zoom with Drs. MLC and Gorski set to gospel music ‘None to Run’ format.
All paces are welcomed and the runs are 30 minutes. Runs are being held Tuesday and Thursday at noon.
Meeting ID is 325 152 1861 and passcode is 1V2VQG on Zoom.