Holiday outdoor market to benefit Harleton FD Dec. 5
A Holiday outdoor market will be held from 10 a.m. until dark Saturday, Dec. 5 to serve as a fundraiser for the Harleton Fire Department
The event will take place in the lot located in the block across the street from the elementary and junior high schools on Highway 154.
Social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer is encouraged for vendors and shoppers. Everything from vintage, repurposed items to canned and baked goods, boutique gifts, original designs, clothes, jewelry, furniture and laser art will be available for purchase.
The money from the $10 vendor fees along with donations collected at the event will be presented to the fire department.
Marshall to host outdoor market Dec. 5, 12
Wonderland of Lights will also have the annual Outdoor Christmas Market will be held over two weekends — Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 — where vendors from the region will be offering homemade Christmas and holiday decor, great gifts and lots of stocking stuffers. The market is held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the downtown area on North Washington.
Carriage rides weekly in downtown Marshall
Traditional carriage rides will be offered through New Year’s Eve in downtown Marshall. Rides will run Tuesday through Sunday evenings in the downtown area.
The carriage rides will be private rides, and are offered in either a carriage wagonette or a carriage limo. The wagonette seats up to eight people, with the limo seating up to six.
Tickets are $35 each for the wagontette rides, and $65 for the limo, and can be purchased online at www.tailoredtek.com/tour-tek-shop. Since East Texas weather can be unpredictable, check the city’s Facebook page each day by 4 p.m. for inclement weather cancelations.
Christmas Express 2020 by Historic Jefferson Railway
“The Wonders of Christmas,” ride will take riders on a Christmas trip through the Piney Woods and along the Big Cypress Bayou. Riders will pass Christmas light displays and vignettes set up along the way before pulling back into the train depot on an antique gas powered locomotive.
The train rides will run Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. The depot will open at 11 a.m. each day and the narrated train rides will run at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. each day.
First Class train tickets are $15 each plus tax, and Coach Class tickets are $12 each plus tax. Children that ride on the lap are free.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the Christmas Express 2020, visit the Historic Jefferson Railway’s website at https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/
The depot is located at 400 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson.
Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary to host Santa Paws
Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is hosting their 4th annual Santa Paws from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 5.
This is a community-based event where visitors will find lots of fun for the whole family! Planned activities this year include barbecue, Christmas cookies, letters to Santa, a candy cane hunt and photos with Santa Paws from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information about Santa Paws visit the website at www.tigercreek.og or visit them in person. Tiger Creek is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located just 5 miles north of I-20 at 17552 FM 14 in Tyler.
Bear Creek Smokehouse to host Breakfast with Santa
Bear Creek Smokehouse will serve up a breakfast fit for the jolly old man and his pint-sized guests. The event will kick off at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at the company’s newly opened Event Center and Pit Room, set up behind the General Store.
Guests will enjoy a breakfast with Santa, craft projects and storytime with Mrs. Claus. Tickets to both events are limited. Children’s tickets are $25 each and a parent ticket for breakfast only is $10.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Bear Creek Smokehouse website at www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com or on either event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse
Jefferson to host annual Wassail Walk Dec. 5
Jefferson will host its annual Wassail Walk beginning at noon, Dec. 5 at businesses throughout town.
Participants include Made in the Shade, Rainedrop Relics, Port Jefferson Outpost, Jefferson Antique Mall, River Rose, The Old Mill, Mood Swings, Jefferson General Store, Taste of Caddo, Tangle and Tease, Nutty’s Peanut Butter, The Old Vault, GG’s Antiques, The Front Porch, Sheality, The Willow Tree. Phenix Moon, Allay Day Spa, the Historic Jefferson Hotel, Essential Depose and Healthier Ways and Solutions.
Guests are asked to leave a vote for their favorite wassail at their preferred businesses. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place businesses.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet Dec. 8
Tuesday, Dec, 8 the Cass County Genealogical Society will be hosting their annual Christmas Party with door prizes, The event will include the installation of officers for 2021 and 2022, The Myreline Bowman Award, a short program by Charlotte Evans on “Home Remedies” and lots of fun and great fellowship.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and they hope that everyone is able to attend at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City on the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
There will be a served dinner with turkey, ham, all the fixins and beverages. The public is invited.
The Cass County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
For more information call 903-796-3081.
Storyfest to be held throughout holiday season
Storyfest will be held weekly throughout Wonderland of Lights where people can stroll through downtown to read a page of the book-of-the-week along the way at participating businesses.
Crafts and/or special treats await inside participating shops.
Selfie stop set up during Wonderland of Lights
Looking to take the perfect Christmas selfie? Visit the city’s selfie stop where the old Perkins building was located, across from Joe Pine’s Coffee shop.
Visitors can chose from different scenes while being safely distanced inside the space.
Jefferson to bring back USO Christmas show
Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players invite you to take a step back in time with them this Christmas and enjoy a vintage, Christmas-themed USO style show on 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 at the VFW Post No. 10373 in Jefferson.
Tickets for each show are $15 per person and are available at www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com. Tickets can also be purchased at The Willow Tree, located at 211 North Polk Street in Jefferson, or by calling 903-665-8243.
Campsite tour set for Dec. 10-13 at Brushy Creek
The Friends of Lake O’ the Pines are hosting a drive through Christmas Campsite Light Tour at Brushy Creek Dec. 10-13.
The drive through tour, held in conjunction with the Army Corps of Engineers at Lake O’ the Pines, is offering free camping to folks in exchange for the campers creating an elaborately lit and decorated campsite that will be part of the drive through Christmas Wonderland tour for guests. No reservations will be taken, instead it will be first come, first served on the campsites and trailers and tents are welcomed.
In exchange for the free camp site, campers will be required to create a fully lit and fully decorated campsite for both nights of Dec. 11 and 12. While tents are welcome, each tent must be elaborately decorated and lighted.
Campers can begin setting up their campsite on Dec. 10 and have their site lit and decorated by 3 p.m. on Dec. 11. The park gatehouse opens at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 and closes at 6 p.m.
The first tours will come through the night of Dec. 11 and campers are asked to stay through Dec. 13 to allow full drive through tours for guests both nights. To find more information about the event or for further instructions, visit the Friends of Lake O’ the Pines website at www.friendsoflotp.com or call 903-665-2336.
Floating Christmas Parade set Dec. 19 on Caddo Lake
The annual Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The town’s Christmas parade, which puts a literal meaning to the word parade “float,” has hosted the festive floating parade each Christmas season since its triumphant return in 2017.
There is no cost to participate in the parade, and anyone wanting to join the floating line up is welcome to meet at the Bradley Canal Bridge/ Cypress Village at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 with their decorated boat and grab a spot in line. The parade will begin at 2 p.m.
Wonderland of Sites set for Saturday, Dec. 19
On Dec. 19, the annual Wonderland of Sites will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where visitors and residents can immerse themselves in Marshall’s rich history by tour five museums and a self-guided walking tour through historic downtown.
Admission to the museums is free during the event and museums will have 50 per capacity, social distancing requirements and sanitation stations throughout the event.