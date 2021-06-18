Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Master Naturalists Training Class to be offered
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 20. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $130 for an individual or $200 for a couple.
Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas.
For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Greater Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church to host pastoral anniversary
The members of the Greater Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating their pastor and wife's third pastoral anniversary Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. Pastor Steve Miller of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
The church is located at 2813 Karnack Highway in Marshall.
Sabine Educational Society Juneteenth Celebration canceled
The Sabine Farms Educational Society will not have its Juneteenth Celebration this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Second annual pastor, wife appreciation set for Shiloh Missionary Baptist
The Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville would like to invite the public to its Second Annual Pastor and Wife Appreciation Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 13.
The guest pastor for this occasion will be Pastor Jessie Russell.
Vacation Bible School set for Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting Vacation Bible School Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
All ages are welcome, organizers said. The church is located at 5370 FM 1793 in Marshall.
Mims VFD ladies auxiliary to host ice cream event and whole pie sale
Mims community will be celebrating summer with ice cream desserts and a whole pie sale Saturday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the community center locate 12728 FM729 North side of Lake o the Pines.
Banana splits or fruit cobbler with a scoop of ice cream will be $6 adults, $3 children. Coffee, iced tea and water will be available. Fresh baked whole pies will be available to take home for $10.
This event is sponsored by the Mims VFD ladies auxiliary.
Ken Lattimore and the Sons of the Pioneers to offer free concert
The Sons of the Pioneers, starring Ken Lattimore of Marshall, will be hosting a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at the First United Methodist Church, located at 500 Common Street in downtown Shreveport.
The concert is on the Texas Street Arts program, offered without charge to the community.
GoBus Announces Trip Fares Return Sept. 1
GoBus announces the return of trip fares beginning on Sept. 1. Fares have been waived for the last 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fee structure of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the East Texas region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Book your trip by calling
1-800-590-3371 or request a trip online.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.