Graduation dates announced for area
The following graduation dates have been announced.
- Marshall High School — May 21 at 7 p.m. at Maverick Stadium.
- Jefferson High School — May 21 at 8 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium
- Waskom High School — May 21 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium
- Texas Early College High School — May 22 at Panola College campus in the Q.M. Martin Auditorium. 10 a.m. Panola Charter school and Panola Early College High School. 2 p.m. Texas Early College High School.
- Hallsville High School — May 28 at 8 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
- Harleton High School — May 28 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
High School Baccalaureate worship service set for May 20
All 2021 High School graduates, from any high school or those who are home-schooled, charter schooled, their families, friends, and their youth groups are invited to a worship service at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.
The Marshall Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring this event for the graduates. The MHS Fine Arts Department will provide special music for the event. Local graduating seniors will help lead most of the worship service.
For more information, call 903-935-3787. All graduates desiring to participate will need to meet in the Cumberland Presbyterian church gym at 6:15 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday, to answer your questions and give information needed for the service.
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple to host Friends and Family Day
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple, located at 3949 W. Pinecrest Dr. will host their Annual Friends and Family Celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Host Pastor is Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr. and Co-Pastor is Evangelist Margaret Kiel. Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
History Rocks Day Camp is back, offered in June
The Harrison County Historical Museum will be holding "History Rocks Day Camp" June 21-25, five days in five downtown museums, one each day from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration will be held Friday, May 21 between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Museum office in downtown Marshall.
The cost is $45 and the camp is open to kids post-kindergarten through sixth grade. A camp t-shirt included in registration fee.