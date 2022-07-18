Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Eastern Hills Church of Christ VBS is July 17-21
Eastern Hills Church of Christ's annual Vacation Bible School is July 17-21 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. This summer, students will learn how to be Champions: Empowered by Jesus. The last night features games and special treats. Register your child at ehcoc.org.
Union Chapel MBC plans revival, homecoming
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church invites the community to worship with them at a revival July 20-22 at 7 p.m. The theme is "Don’t Get Caught In Sleep Mode." Speakers are: July 20, Pastor A.J. Bowers of Macedonia Baptist Church in Marshall; July 21, Pastory Bryten Johnson of New Boggy Baptist Church in Bethany; and July 22, Pastor Jessie Russell of Union Missionary Baptist Church.
Homecoming Sunday is July 24 at 2 p.m. Guest is Pastor Jeffrey Williams of Tillman COGIC in Heflin, Louisiana. Theme is "Building, Raising and Healing Broken Generations."
Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee to meet
The next quarterly meeting of the Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee will be Saturday, July 23 at the Gray/Potter's Point Community Center at 2 p.m.
All three co-authors of the book 'The Northeast Corner of Harrison County, Texas' will be present to speak. John Fortune will bring copies of the book for purchase. The authors are Rose Mary Magrill, Pat Odom and John Fortune.
The address of the Community Center is 129 MCR 3636, Gray, Texas.
All are welcome to attend.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist to plans homecoming, revival
Pastor Frederick Thorn and the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church located on the Old Town Road in Elysian Fields will host their Homecoming Worship Service and Celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Pastor Michael Black of Rising Star Baptist Church of Kansas City, Missouri will be the special guest.
Revival Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church July 25-27 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Michael Black of Rising Star Baptist Church will be the special guest.
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2 to host pastoral appreciation
Greenhill Baptist Church No. 2, 208 Scottsville Road in Marshall, will host a pastoral appreciation service honoring the Rev. Darrin R. Rudolph on July 24. 11:30 a.m. worship will include guest Pastor Derrick Jennings of The Body of Christ Church in Dallas. 3 p.m. worship will include guest Pastor Jeffrey Marshall of New Zion Baptist Church in Shreveport.
New Hope BC to observe 153th anniversary
The New Hope Baptist Church of Scottsville will be observing their 153rd church anniversary Sunday, July 24 at 3 p.m. Dr. Archie Hicks and the Sunshine Baptist Church will be the special guest.
East Texas Speakers Forum hosts Col. Martha McSally Aug. 4
East Texas Speakers Forum, a nonprofit regional speaker series launched in 2019, will host a forum featuring Col. Martha McSally (USAF) (Ret.), America’s first female combat fighter pilot and first woman to command a fighter squadron, Thursday, Aug. 4, at Memorial City Hall in Marshall at 7 p.m. Seat prices are $25, $30 and $35. To buy tickets, visit memorialcityhall.com. Sponsorships for event also available by inquiring at easttexasspeakersforum.com.
Market on the Square open Wednesdays and Saturdays
Market on the Square, brought to the community by the Harrison County Farmers Market, is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to noon and is located at Telegraph Park (100 block of North Washington) in downtown Marshall. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, honey, jams and jellies and artisan crafts are among the choices shoppers will find at the market.
Master Naturalists Training Class to begin in August
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 19. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $40 for an individual or $55 for a couple. Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas. For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group's bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.