Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Grange Hall UMC to host Catfish Fry/Fun Day
Grange Hall United Methodist Church, 4813 Texas 43 South, will host its second annual Catfish Fry/Fun Day for all ages, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 28. The event will be catered by Cajun Tex. Plates will be $12.50 per order and will consist of catfish, fries and hushpuppies. New to the event this year is a “Dunkin’ the Pastors” booth, a horseshoe contest, bake sale, lemonade stand and a cash drawing for three prizes. First, second and third place winners will be announced. A silent auction will also be held. All proceeds will benefit the children’s ministry. It’ll be fun for the entire family.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist to host Family and Friends Day
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1787 Old Town, Elysian Fields, will host a Family and Friends Day on May 29 at 2 p.m. Guest speaker is Pastor L.W. Thorn Sr. of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Carthage.
Gospel Explosion is May 29
St. John Baptist Church will have a Gospel Explosion featuring the Greater Starlites Gospel Singers of Shreveport as the special guest on May 29 at 3 p.m. Other choirs, soloists, gospel groups are also invited. The church is located at 1149 Blocker Road, Marshall.
Juneteenth Planning Committee accepting applications for Miss Juneteenth
The Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Planning Committee is now accepting applications for Miss Juneteenth 2022. The pageant is open to young women age 15-19. In addition to the crowning, Miss Juneteenth will also receive a scholarship to attend Wiley College. Request an application today by calling (903) 926-2670. The entry deadline is May 31. The Miss Juneteenth Celebration is 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at George Washington Carver Center Auditorium, 2302 Holland St. For more information, call (903) 926-2670 or (903) 930-8325.
Carver Community Center offers web design classes
George Washington Carver Community Center will host a series of web design classes in June. Seating is limited. Reservations must be made by June 1.
The Session 1 Introduction to Web Design Classes will be 10 a.m. to noon on June 11 and June 25. Session II will be 10 a.m. to noon on July 9 and 10 a.m. to noon on July 23. Topics will be: Websites vs other Social Media; Keys to making a Website; Instructive vs. Profit Websites; Build a simple website using Wordpress; Create pages; Adding links from page to page; Demonstrate pictures, media, sound and outside links, like YouTube; and Discuss Domains and how to price point.
Classes are free to adults unemployed due to COVID or seeking new skills. To sign up email your name and contact information to: Georgewashingtonccc@gmail.com. The community center will follow up with a call by June 1 to confirm attendance.
Harber Family Reunion is June 4
The Harber Family reunion is scheduled for June 4 at the Harleton Community Center located on Texas 154, 15 miles northwest of Marshall. The informal gathering will be at 10:30 a.m., the business meeting at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow at 11:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to bring covered dishes for an informal lunch. This is the perfect time to catch up with cousins and other relatives. For extra fun, bring a door prize. Also bring copies of pictures of our older generation. For more information, call Patricia Harber at (903) 938-3200.
Union Chapel MBC to recognize pastor anniversary
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom will celebrate Pastor Terrence A. McCray Sr. for his two years of service on Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pastor Jessie Russell of Union Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall will speak at the 11 a.m. service and Pastor James Bell of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall will speak at 2 p.m.
Mims Chapel CME to host pastor appreciation service
Mims Chapel CME will host an appreciation service for Pastor Wilburt and Sister Helen Hall Sr. on June 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the church, 663 CR 3122 Marshall. Guest speaker is Pastor Wilburt Hall Jr. of Mt. Zion CME Church Daingerfield.
Caddo Lake Clean-up is June 11
The Greater Caddo Lake Association is hosting an on-the-water Caddo Lake clean-up on Saturday, June 11. “Trash to Treasures” will be based at Johnson’s Ranch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with food and drinks available for purchase. Cash and prizes will be awarded to various categories of trash brought in. There will some “tagged pieces” out there worth some cash, as well as quantity and weight of everything brought in. No registration is needed — just get out in your boat and bring your trash to Johnson’s.
Piney Cemetery’s annual meeting is June 11
The annual Piney Cemetery Homecoming will be Saturday, June 11. Anyone who has family or friends buried in the cemetery is invited to gather beginning at 10:15 a.m. a business meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a covered dish lunch to follow. Bring food and drinks for your family and to share. The cemetery is located on FM 2208.
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery, which is a family-community cemetery. Make checks to Piney Cemetery. You may mail checks to Patricia Harber at 3541 FM 3379, Marshall, TX 75670.
Carver Community Center hosts Business Expo
Carver Community Center will host its annual Harrison County Juneteenth Business Expo, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the center, located at 2302 Holland St. The Small Business Administration will be on hand, detailing how to start a small business. Information sessions will kick off every hour. Proceeds will benefit the community center’s youth programs.
Eastern Hills Church of Christ VBS is July 17-21
Eastern Hills Church of Christ’s annual Vacation Bible School is July 17-21 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. This summer, students will learn how to be Champions: Empowered by Jesus. The last night features games and special treats.
Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth events slated
The annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth commemoration has announced a slate of activities. The Miss Juneteenth program will be 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 10, at G.W. Carver Center, 2302 Holland St. It will include a silent auction. A Fashioned for Freedom Fashion Show will be 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 17, downtown at Telegraph Park Stage. Local vendors will be on hand.
A free art class will be offered 10 a.m., Friday, June 17, for ages 6 to 11 at G.W. Carver Center. Classes will be taught by Michelson Museum of Art. The Juneteenth Commemoration Program will be 10 a.m. at the Wiley College Hodge Center.
The Juneteenth parade will be 11 a.m., June 18, starting at Wiley College and ending at the Carver Community Center. MISD teacher Della Washington will be the grand marshal. A Business Expo will begin at noon at Carver Community Center, followed by the Bo Green domino tournament at 1 p.m.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.