New Marshall Regional Arts Council show to premiere in February
A new show at the Marshall Place Gallery will be presented by the Marshall Regional Arts Council throughout the month of February.
The show, titled “Cosmic Creativity” will feature work by local artists Randy Sherrod and Ilea Osborne.
An event to meet the artists of the new show will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Marshall Place Gallery, 1300 E. Pinecrest Drive.