Mims VFD ladies auxiliary to host ice cream event and whole pie sale
Mims community will be celebrating summer with ice cream desserts and a whole pie sale June 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the community center locate 12728 FM729 North side of Lake o the Pines.
Banana splits or fruit cobbler with a scoop of ice cream will be $6 adults, $3 children. Coffee, iceD tea and water will be available. Fresh baked whole pies will be available to take home for $10. This event is sponsored by the Mims VFD ladies auxiliary.
Humane Society of Harrison County to host special clinics for pet appreciation week
The Humane Society of Harrison County will host a evening of special clinics celebrating pet appreciation week. On June 8 from 6 p.m. till 7:30 p.m. at The Pet Place, located at 1901 Jefferson Avenue (behind WalMart), there will be different speakers covering some informational clinics.
David Fugler owner of Cutter's K-9's will demonstrate some Basic Obedience training tips, Behavior Correction and Blood Tracking tips.
Dr. Darlene Wehr owner of Wellington Street Veterinary Hospital will talk about some basic First Aid and Pet Wellness
Petsense Marshall will cover basic grooming needs for your pet.
For information about this event call 903 938-7297
Friends of the Marshall Public Library plan Book Give Away
The Friends of the Library will conduct this half day book giveaway on the outside patio area of the south entrance to the Library: Friday, June 11, from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Books will be available for review on the outside patio tables and book boxes. Rummage through the limited selection. Some categories are sorted and marked. Books are free with a limit of 10 books per patron.
Cash donations and Friends membership sign-ups are welcome.
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library is a nonprofit organization that seeks to focus public attention on the need and importance of the Marshall Public Library.
Piney Cemetery Homecoming on tap Saturday, June 12
The annual Piney Cemetery Homecoming will be Saturday, June 12. Anyone who has family or friends buried in the cemetery is invited to gather beginning at 10 a.m. with a business meeting at 10:30 a.m. with a covered dish lunch to follow. Bring food and drinks for your family and to share.
Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery which is a family-community cemetery. Make checks to Piney Cemetery. You may mail checks to Patricia Harber at 3542 FM 3379, Marshall, TX, 75670. For more information call 903-938-3200.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.
History Rocks Day Camp is back, offered in June
The Harrison County Historical Museum will be holding "History Rocks Day Camp" June 21-25, five days in five downtown museums, one each day from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration will be held Friday, May 21 between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Museum office in downtown Marshall.
The cost is $45 and the camp is open to kids post-kindergarten through sixth grade. A camp t-shirt included in registration fee.