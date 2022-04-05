Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
FOMA to host pet
volunteer orientations
FOMA (Friends of Marshall Animals) has scheduled pet volunteer orientation for April 5 at 2 p.m. at the new pet adoption center, located at 2502 E. Travis in Marshall. People interested in volunteering with hands-on training of cats, dogs or both can reserve a space by visiting the FOMA website at FriendsofMarshallAnimals.org.
Blood drive planned
April 5 at Marshall library
Carter BloodCare will be hosting a blood drive for the community at the Marshall Public Library on Tuesday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is available via the “News” tab on the library’s website, but walk-ins are welcome. For further information about donating, call Carter BloodCare at 1-800-Donate-4.
Blood Drive planned
Sunday, April 10 at St. Joseph
The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a blood drive on Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 N. Alamo Blvd. in the Parish Hall. Contact Mario Cantu at mhcantu23@gmail.com for more information.
Price T. Young to host
Fine Arts Academy info night
Price T. Young Elementary School will host a parent information meeting on April 12 at 6 p.m. to discuss the Fine Arts Academy and what it will be offering MISD students in the 2022-23 school year.
The meeting will take place in the cafeteria. More information is available at marshallisd.com.
Earth Day paddling flotilla
is April 23 at Caddo Lake
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is holding their 10th annual Earth Day Paddling Flotilla on Caddo Lake, Saturday, April 23. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast snacks will be provided, along with a Dutch oven cooking demonstration, a fishing education table, a massage chair opportunity, corn hole games, raffle, silent auction, the Rolling Stove food truck and much more.
Launch is either at Shady Glade Marina or Johnson’s Ranch. Registration fees range from $10-$30, depending on when you register. Tickets are available via Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/2022Flotilla. For more information, contact 22flotilla10@gmail.com or (903) 736-3063.
Marshall Lions Club plans Pancake Supper on May 3
The Marshall Lions Club will host a Pancake Supper on May 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Summit United Methodist Church, 1901 East End Blvd. North. Cost per plate will be $6, which includes pancakes, sausage, bacon and choice of milk, orange juice or coffee.
For those in a hurry, to-go plates will be provided. The event will also include a silent auction. Proceeds from the Pancake Supper and silent auction will further fund the Marshall Lions Club’s scholarship program.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Keep Marshall Beautiful
Board seeking volunteers
Keep Marshall Beautiful is accepting applications from residents and/or business owners who have an interest in citywide beautification, litter control and environmental education. This Committee and its partners celebrate beautification with monthly residential and commercial property Beautification Awards. Keep Marshall Beautiful is proud to be one of 300 Texas communities affiliated with Keep Texas Beautiful.
The Keep Marshall Beautiful Board meets the first Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. Contact Daniel Duke at Duke.Daniel@marshalltexas.net for an application.
Bible study set Tuesdays
Bring your Bible and come for a noon Bible study each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 at 1101 Indian Springs in the prayer chapel across the street from Najavo Trails.
Celebrate Recovery to
be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.