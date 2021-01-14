Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Filing period for City Council open
The filing period to run for election on May 1 for City Council seats in Districts 1 through 4 has begun this week and runs through Feb. 12. Interested parties are able to pick up packets to file for election in the office of the City Secretary, in Marshall City Hall at 401 S. Alamo.
New art show to open in February
A new show at the Marshall Place Gallery will be presented by the Marshall Regional Arts Council throughout the month of February.
The show, titled “Cosmic Creativity” will feature work by local artists Randy Sherrod and Ilea Osborne.
An event to meet the artists of the new show will be from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Marshall Place Gallery at 1300 E. Pinecrest Drive