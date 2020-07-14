Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Donation drive now underway
A hydration donation drive is now underway through July 31 for local police and fire departments. Donations of a case of water, Powerade or Gatorade are requested from citizens and can be dropped off at Marshall Homecare and Hospice, Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Oakwood House and Square Nutrition.
Museum searching for oldest veteran
The Harrison County Historical Museum is currently searching for the county’s oldest living World War II veteran. The number to beat is 102. If you know of a local, World War II veteran older than 102, call 903-935-8417.
Society cancels all July meetings
The Cass County Genealogical Society of Atlanta, due to the “Governmental Restrictions” placed on the people in Cass County because of the Covid-19 outbreak will cancel its scheduled meetings for the month of July.
These cancellations will include The Regular Second Tuesday Society Meeting scheduled for July 14 and the Third Thursday Workday at the Atlanta Library scheduled for July 16.
For any questions or if you need some help with your genealogy research feel free to contact us by e-mail at evanjevans@yahoo.com or by phone at (903) 796-3081.
Union Chapel to host revival
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a revival at 7 p.m. July 22-24.
Wednesday’s guest is Pastor Dr. Aill Harris III, Abundant Life Church from Natchitoches, Louisianan, Thursday’s guest is Pastor Vance Price, New Saint James Baptist Church from Monroe, Louisiana.
Friday’s guest is Pastor Greg Oliver, Mount Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The church’s Homecoming ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 26 with Guest Bishop Jerry Maiden Sr. from Church of the Living God in Shreveport.
Watermelon Fest is set for Naples
The 82nd annual Watermelon Festival will be held at the Melon Patch on Front Street July 23-25.
There will be an antique car show, bingo, a blood drive, horse shoes, corn hole, parade, largest watermelon contest, games, arts and crafts, food, dance and winearitas.
Call John Campbell at 903-563-9713 for more information.