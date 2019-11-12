Send briefs to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Association set to meet today at 6 p.m.
The New Town Neighborhood Association will meet Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Milton St. Tuesday’s guest speaker is Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr. Everyone is invited.
Parade of American Music is Wednesday
The Marshall Music Club will present its annual Parade of American Music on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd. This year’s theme is “The Sounds and Flavors of Texas,” and performers include Melinda Boyd and Keaton Bradbury. Reception to follow.
Pottery Show Reception Thursday
James Sanders, a Marshall resident, will be hosting a pottery show on Nov. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Visual Arts Center.
Sanders has been working with pottery for 56 years, and will have a 86 pieces on display during the show. Smaller, less expensive pieces will also be available for purchase during the event.
Sanders pottery will be on display at the Visual Arts Center until Dec. 18.
Fall Carnival hosted by Troop No. 7145
Girl Scout Troop No. 7145 will host its second annual Fall Carnival from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at Annye’s Prayer Garden, 1401 Grafton St., in Marshall.
Food, games and fun will be in store. Entry fee is a donation of a children’s book or a $5 donation. Child-friendly vendors are welcome to participate for a $10 fee.
Christmas concert planned for Dec. 1
Mack Guice and Friends will present a Christmas Community-Action Celebration concert to benefit autism advocacy and support for Marshall ISD special needs students. The concert will be 4 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Marshall High School auditorium, 1900 Maverick Drive. A financial contribution will be donated to the Marshall ISD autism special needs classes. The public is invited.
A special Christmas concert souvenir booklet will be published and ads are being sold. Call Mack Guice at 843-437-1990 or email mackguice5@gmail.com. Ad deadline is Nov. 15.
Marshall Sings Christmas set
The public is invited to sing Christmas carols at a Community Sing-a-Long at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Harrison County Historic Court House Court Room.
Popular Christmas carols will be sung prior to the Christmas parade, and everyone will be done in time for the parade.
The event is sponsored by the Marshall Music Club with coordinators Glenda Clay and Melinda Boyd.
For more information email glendaclay@sbcglobal.net.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020.
Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Hospice is in need of more volunteers
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club have donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall.
For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Pantry currently seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items.
Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve.
For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief.
For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
Marshall Beekeepers meet second Thursday of the month
The Marshall Beekeepers meeting is every second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet
{div style=”margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 15px; line-height: inherit; font-family: ‘bookman old style’, ‘new york’, times, serif; vertical-align: baseline; color: #201f1e;”}The Cass County Genealogical Society Meets on the Second Tuesday Of Each Month.
This meeting, Nov. 12, will include Guest speaker Nancy Allday, who will tell about her great-grandparents, Cornelius and Gertrude Curtright. Cornelius was with Hood’s Brigade in the Civil War, surviving many of the biggest battles, such as Antietam, Gettysburg, and Chickamauga. Afterwards, they were both active in local Cass County affairs. Gertrude was a postmistress at Cusseta, organized the Atlanta UDC chapter, and campaigned for the Civil War monument on the courthouse square in Linden, Texas. Cornelius and Gertrude Curtright are buried in the Floyd Hill Cemetery.
The meeting will start at 6:30 pm and we hope that as many of you as possible will join us for this interesting and informative monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
We always serve a light meal and beverages and the public is invited.
For more information call 903-796-3081.{/div}
Send briefs to news@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Wiley College Theatre hosts ‘The Meeting’
Wiley College’s Theatre Department will be performing ‘The Meeting’, a play about what would have happened in 1965 if Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. would have met and discussed working together.
The play at the Hodge Center will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10.
Students can attend the play for free with a Wiley College ID and the public is invited to attend. General admission is $5 or a can of food.
Harrison County Historical Museum sets Journey Stories Luncheon Nov. 7
On November 7 local historian Sam Moseley will present “Days of Glory, Days of Fear: War Hero Perry Bonner” at the Harrison County Historical Museum’s annual Journey Stories Luncheon. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling 903-935-8417 Ext. 1, emailing a contact number to hchminfo@gmail.com, or on the museum’s website at harrisoncountymuseum.org.
Deadline to purchase tickets is November 1. The event is at the Marshall Visual Art Center. Lunch service starts at 11 a.m. and the program begins at 11:30. Proceeds from the event assists with the museum’s annual educational programming.
Michelson hosts Lebduska exhibit
“The Unbridled Paintings of Lawrence Lebduska” will run through Nov. 9 at the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Bolivar in Marshall.
Lawrence Lebduska is one of the most popular modern folk-art painters of 1930’s America. His work is included in the permanent collections of many famous museums and collectors. The Michelson Museum has two of Lebduska’s paintings in its permanent collection.
This exhibit was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Katherine Navarro, Associate Curator of Education at the Mennello. It was partially funded by the city of Marshall and contributors to the Michelson Museum of Art.
Jazz band to hold concert in Memorial City Hall Friday
The East Texas Baptist University Jazz Band will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 in the Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall.
The ETBU Jazz Band, under the direction of Professor of Music Douglas Lockard, will feature great jazz standards recorded by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, The Beatles, Charles Mingus, Tower of Power, and Antonio Jobim.
Junior Music Education major Dajia Simmons will be the featured soloist on the standard Willow Weep for Me and junior Worship Studies major Jordan Guerra will be the vocalist on This is Me from the film The Greatest Showman.
Admission is $5 or free with an ETBU I.D.
Brunch honoring Veterans Nov. 9
On Nov. 9 the Mims Volunteer Fire Department ladies auxiliary will host a brunch honoring local veterans at the Mims Community Center.
The event is free for veterans to attend, with a $10 donation for adults and a $5 donation for children ages 6 to 12.
Home cooked brunch foods, including a mix of breakfast and lunch foods, will be available for community members to enjoy.
The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center located at 12728 FM729. For questions or directions contact Kathy Witt at 903-755-2031.
New Town Association to meet Nov. 12
The New Town Neighborhood Association will meet Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Milton St. Tuesday’s guest speaker is Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr. Everyone is invited.
Music Club to present Parade of American Music Nov. 13
The Marshall Music Club will present its annual Parade of American Music on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd. This year’s theme is “The Sounds and Flavors of Texas,” and performers include Melinda Boyd and Keaton Bradbury. Reception to follow.
Fall Carnival hosted by Troop No. 7145
Girl Scout Troop No. 7145 will host its second annual Fall Carnival from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at Annye’s Prayer Garden, 1401 Grafton St., in Marshall. Food, games and fun will be in store. Entry fee is a donation of a children’s book or a $5 donation. Child-friendly vendors are welcome to participate for a $10 fee.
Mack Guice and Friends set Christmas concert Dec. 1
Mack Guice and Friends will present a Christmas Community-Action Celebration concert to benefit autism advocacy and support for Marshall ISD special needs students. The concert will be 4 p.m., Dec. 1, at the Marshall High School auditorium, 1900 Maverick Drive. A financial contribution will be donated to the Marshall ISD autism special needs classes. The public is invited.
A special Christmas concert souvenir booklet will be published and ads are being sold. Call Mack Guice at 843-437-1990 or email mackguice5@gmail.com. Ad deadline is Nov. 15.
Marshall Sings Christmas set for December 7
The public is invited to sing Christmas carols at a Community Sing-a-Long at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Harrison County Historic Court House Court Room.
Popular Christmas carols will be sung prior to the Christmas parade, and everyone will be done in time for the parade.
The event is sponsored by the Marshall Music Club with coordinators Glenda Clay and Melinda Boyd.
For more information email glendaclay@sbcglobal.net.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020. Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. For information on how to join, call 903-935-2655.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
Marshall Beekeepers meet second Thursday of the month
The Marshall Beekeepers meeting is every second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet
The Cass County Genealogical Society Meets on the Second Tuesday Of Each Month.
This meeting, Nov. 12, will include Guest speaker Nancy Allday, who will tell about her great-grandparents, Cornelius and Gertrude Curtright. Cornelius was with Hood’s Brigade in the Civil War, surviving many of the biggest battles, such as Antietam, Gettysburg, and Chickamauga. Afterwards, they were both active in local Cass County affairs. Gertrude was a postmistress at Cusseta, organized the Atlanta UDC chapter, and campaigned for the Civil War monument on the courthouse square in Linden, Texas. Cornelius and Gertrude Curtright are buried in the Floyd Hill Cemetery.
The meeting will start at 6:30 pm and we hope that as many of you as possible will join us for this interesting and informative monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
We always serve a light meal and beverages and the public is invited.
For more information call 903-796-3081.