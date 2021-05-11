Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows:
Graduation dates announced for local high schools
The following graduation dates have been announced.
• Elysian Fields High School — May 14 at 7 p.m. at Yellowjacket Stadium
• Marshall High School — May 21 at 7 p.m. at Maverick Stadium.
• Jefferson High School — May 21 at 8 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium
• Waskom High School — May 21 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium
• Texas Early College High School — May 22 at Panola College campus in the Q.M. Martin Auditorium. 10 a.m. Panola Charter school and Panola Early College High School. 2 p.m. Texas Early College High School.
• Hallsville High School — May 28 at 8 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
• Harleton High School — May 28 at 8 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
Genealogical society to meet May 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The Cass County Genealogical Society’s Second Tuesday meeting will be May 11.Evan Evans will show the video seminars recorded from The Ancestry Academy, “Texas-Researching-The-Lone-Star-State” by Kelvin L. Meyers, the director of the Texas Institute of Genealogical Research.
The meetings start at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
There is always serve a light meal and beverages, and the public is always invited. For more information, please call (903) 796-3081
Preservation award program to be held on May 16
Community members are welcome to attend the 25th annual preservation award program hosted by the Historical Landmark Preservation Board on May 16, at the Harrison County Courthouse.
The event will honor community members who were nominated for the award for their preservation work across the city of Marshall.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.
Women in Red event slated for May 16
New Vision MBC will present their third annual 100 Women in Red at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 16.
Evangelist Reba Godfrey will be the guest speaker and the theme scripture will be Proverbs 31:25 “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she laughs at the days to come.”
The church is located at 172 T.J. Taylor Avenue in Karnack.