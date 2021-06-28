Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Woodlawn Community Center to meet July 5
The Woodlawn Community Center will meet 7 p.m., Monday, July 5. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served. The center's motto is: If you want a better community, come help us build one."
Jefferson hosts Fourth of July Celebration
Jefferson’s annual “Jefferson Salutes America Fourth of July Celebration” is on tap again after being canceled last year by the pandemic.
The annual event, which benefits nonprofit groups including school organizations and the Jefferson Carnegie Library, draws thousands to the bayou city each July to celebrate the nation’s independence.
The Jefferson Fourth of July event is free and open to the public. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. on July 4 at Otstott Park in downtown Jefferson.
The full schedule includes: Children’s Parade at 6 p.m., the Welcome Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance also at 6 p.m., folllowed by the Ice Cream Championship Judging at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Cake and Pie Auction benefiting the Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library at 7:30 p.m. The Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band will begin their performance at 8 p.m. at the Otstott Park Gazebo. The festivities wrap up before the fireworks show with the Quaker State 500 Duck Race at 9:30 p.m.
Guests are invited to attend the events, visit the booths hosted by area organizations and nonprofits and bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the fireworks show at the end of the night.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church to host firework event in Tyler
The Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Tyler will host its annual fireworks show on Saturday, July 3.
The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be 1,000 hotdogs and watermelon free while supplies last.
Live music will be provided by the country band '6 Miles to Mixon'. Food vendors Kona Ice, Pokey O's, Ted Kamel Food Services, Poke in Da Eye BBQ and Texas Taco will be on the premises for spectators to purchase food items.
The event is free with limited parking, organizers said. The firework show will begin at dusk.
The church is located at 13590 Highway 110 South in Tyler or approximately 2.5 miles south of Loop 323 on Troup Hwy 110 or .10 mile north of Grande Boulevard.
Jefferson Opera House to host play July 2-3
Jefferson's Opera House Theatre Players will be presenting a musical and comedy revue entitled "Old Jefferson Pioneers Opry House Rootin' Tootin' Saloon Show" that will be performed as a show for all the family on July 2-3 at the restored Union Baptist Church building, now an event and meeting location for the community.
Tickets are now on sale at The Willow Tree and at the door the night of performance. Cost for this show is $12 per person and wine will be served following the performances both nights for a "meet the cast" social time.
Master Naturalists Training Class to be offered
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 20. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $130 for an individual or $200 for a couple.
Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas.
For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Back to School Bash helps community with supplies, food and fun
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview is hosting its second Back to School Bash. The event is free with pre-registration.
Back to School Bash will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 in both the Longview (2137 E. George Richey) and Gilmer (1977 State Highway 155 N.) campuses.
Participants will receive a backpack filled with school supplies, free haircuts, free food, snow cones and games.
Ken Lattimore and the Sons of the Pioneers to offer free concert
The Sons of the Pioneers, starring Ken Lattimore of Marshall, will be hosting a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at the First United Methodist Church, located at 500 Common Street in downtown Shreveport.
The concert is on the Texas Street Arts program, offered without charge to the community.
New Beginnings Baptist Church to host free informational foster, adopt event
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview is hosting a Bruschetta Bar Dinner with the purpose of recruiting families to pursue foster care and adoption. The event is free with pre-registration.
Enjoy dinner and conversation with a panel of speakers who specialize in Foster Care and Adoption. Local organizations will be present to take your questions to the next level. This will be a night for encouragement, equipment and joy.
The event is open to families that are interested in foster care and adoption as well as families and individuals who want to support those who foster and adopt. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Rd, Longview. Come to the East Entrance.
GoBus Announces Trip Fares Return Sept. 1
GoBus announces the return of trip fares beginning on Sept. 1. Fares have been waived for the last 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fee structure of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the East Texas region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Book your trip by calling
1-800-590-3371 or request a trip online.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.