Rahm is best on South Course; Horschel leads at Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-ranked Jon Rahm closed with an eagle on the tougher South Course at Torrey Pines for a 6-under 66 on Wednesday, trailing leader Billy Horschel by three strokes after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Horschel shot a bogey-free 9-under 63 on the North Course and led Michael Thompson by one stroke. Of the 30 players who shot 67 or better, 26 played the North. Rahm’s was the best score on the South by one over Luke List, Peter Malnati and Cameron Tringale. The players switch courses Thursday and play the final two rounds on the South.
Taking advantage of the North’s shorter distances and more forgiving rough, Horschel made five birdies on the front nine, highlighted by a 25-foot putt on the par-4 second hole. The 35-year-old from Florida is seeking his first non-match play victory on the PGA Tour since April 2018.
“I told my caddie, ‘Let’s just go out there, no expectations, and just enjoy,’” Horschel said. “And I think we did a really good job of that. My game is in a really good spot.”
Thompson also played bogey-free, putting him one shot ahead of Stephan Jaeger and Kevin Tway.
Rahm’s strong start in San Diego is no surprise: The world No. 1 got his first PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines in 2017, and he won last year’s U.S. Open on the South Course for his first major.
“Doesn’t shock me,” Horschel said when told of Rahm’s impressive round. “I think he won a U.S. Open on that course, last I checked. He’s a really good player. There’s a reason why he’s the No. 1 player in the world.”
Rickie Fowler, Doug Ghim and Francesco Molinari also shot 66s, all on the North.
Rahm said the conditions were “relatively easy,” even on the South. He stumbled with two bogeys on the back nine before finishing strong, crushing a 280-yard approach shot on the par-5 18th to 12 feet for eagle.
“It was probably one of the best swings I’ll make all year,” Rahm said. “That 3-wood was absolutely perfect.”
Horschel tied for 36th at the Sony Open in Hawaii two weeks ago, but he nearly had to skip Torrey Pines because of a persistent upper-body muscular injury that has required daily treatment. He didn’t decide to play for sure until he felt good when he woke up on Wednesday morning.
“Thankfully (with) all the work we’ve done and everything I felt, it never got any tighter,” Horschel said. “It’s actually felt like it’s a little bit looser right now. Hopefully we got through the tough of it and now we’re on the downhill side and I don’t have to worry about it anymore.”
Horschel, who won the BMW PGA Championship in England last September on what is now called the DP World Tour, had two top-10 finishes in his first 11 career starts at Torrey Pines. His excellent start came two days after he dressed up as a human target and allowed kids to hit balls at him in a stunt widely enjoyed on social media.
Thompson is seeking his first win since July 2020, and he played another excellent round after finishing in a fifth-place tie at the Sony Open. Thompson is a PGA Tour veteran, but he is getting plenty of double-takes around the tour while rocking a thick, long beard that he started growing before last year’s playoffs.
“I haven’t been mistaken for anybody,” said Thompson, whose wife told him to keep the look. “It’s just more people think I’m a rookie because I look so different. You know, I’ve probably gotten more comments of, ‘What hockey team do you play for?’”
The Farmers Insurance Open being played Wednesday through Saturday to avoid a television conflict with the NFL’s two conference championship games on Sunday.
Murray scores 21, No. 19 LSU rallies past Texas A&M 70-64
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and No. 19 LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to beat the Aggies 70-64 on Wednesday night and snap a three-game skid.
The Aggies, who lost to LSU for the ninth straight time, looked poise to seize control when Quenton Jackson's layup gave them a 62-57 lead with 3:45 left.
But LSU (16-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) battled back and tied it at 64 when Mwani Wilkinson hit a 3 from the left corner on his first shot of the game with 1:18 to go.
Aggies guard Marcus Williams then missed a jumper, and Jackson and Andre Gordon each missed put-back chances in the paint before Murray grabbed the rebound for LSU with 37 seconds left.
After Eric Gaines gave LSU the lead with two free throws, he blocked Williams at the rim. The long rebound went straight to Tyrece Radford, but he missed a 3 for the lead and Murray all but sealed the game with his free throws. Gaines added two more free throws for the final margin and finished with 16 points.
Jackson scored 20 points for Texas A&M (15-5, 4-3), which lost its third straight. Gordon scored 18 points and Radford, a Baton Rouge native, added 14 points.
Tari Eason had 14 points and nine rebounds for LSU in his first start of the season.
Neither team led by more than six points in a game that included 11 lead changes and 10 ties.
Gordon got off to a blazing start for the Aggies, hitting five of his first seven shots, including three from deep, for 13 points. His soaring put-back dunk gave A&M a brief 27-25 lead.
Murray scored 10 of his points in the opening 20 minutes, hitting a pair of early 3s to help Tigers close when the Aggies looked poised to go on an early run.
LSU matched its largest first-half advantage when Gaines' free throw made it 34-30 entering the final minute.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: Hasn't won at LSU since 2017 and fell to 2-14 all-time in Baton Rouge. That streak might have ended if the Aggies hadn't missed their last six shots.
LSU: Overcame the absence of considerable experience and production with senior guard Xavier Pinson (10.9 points per game) missing his fifth straight game with a knee sprain and senior forward Darius Days (13.5 ppg) missing his first game this season. Coach Will Wade remains unbeaten against A&M and avoided what would have been LSU's first four-game losing streak since he was hired before the 2018 season.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: Hosts South Carolina on Saturday night.
LSU: Visits TCU on Saturday as part of the Big12/SEC Challenge.