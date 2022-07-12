Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
New Bethel MBC plans Senior Day Out, 2nd Wednesdays and Bible Study
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Milton St., will host Senior Day Out, 2nd Wednesdays & Bible Study period on July 13 at 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Please come on time to enjoy a light morning snack. We will have a schedule of events to bless your day. The event will focus on your physical health, mental health, educational topics, and most importantly, your spiritual growth. Senior Day will close out with a Healthy Lunch To Go for the community. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Harrison County Republican Women to meet Friday
The Harrison County Republican Women will meet Friday, July 15 at the Marshall Elks Lodge, 411 E. Austin Ave. in Marshall. Guest speaker is Chief Justice Scott E Stevens, Texas 6th Court of Appeals. Catered lunch from Jose Tequila at a cost of $13. RSVP required for meal. Call (903) 930-4952 by noon Wednesday. Everyone is invited.
Fundraiser planned July 16 for Dayspring Equestrian
Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Marshall will be hosting a fundraiser cornhole tournament July 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Bear Creek Smokehouse. There will be a bounce house, table games, Amish Buggy Rides, Food, Silent Auctions and Raffles. For information, contact Sheryl Fogle at (817) 980-2535.
Eastern Hills Church of Christ VBS is July 17-21
Eastern Hills Church of Christ’s annual Vacation Bible School is July 17-21 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. This summer, students will learn how to be Champions: Empowered by Jesus. The last night features games and special treats. Register your child at ehcoc.org.
James Chapel BC to install pastor
The James Chapel Baptist Church, Marshall/Leigh Road in Marshall, will observe pastor installation services for the Rev. Willie R. Johnson Jr. on Sunday, July 17. All services will be held at the Texas and Louisiana Baptist Association Building, Texas 43 in Marshall.
Morning worship services at 11 a.m. The special guest church is The Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, Marshall and the Rev. Sheldon McGowan. Pastor installation services will be observed at 2:30 p.m. with special guest choir Progressive Church, Inc. of Gladewater. A.C. Williams, pastor at Enon Baptist Church in Atlanta, will bring the message.
Market on the Square open Wednesdays and Saturdays
Market on the Square, brought to the community by the Harrison County Farmers Market, is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to noon and is located at Telegraph Park (100 block of North Washington) in downtown Marshall. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, honey, jams and jellies and artisan crafts are among the choices shoppers will find at the market.
Extension Office plans training for volunteer judges
According to the independentsector.org volunteers are valued at $28.54 per hour? Have you ever considered donating your precious valuable time while having a little fun? Are you interested in becoming a certified judge for fairs, festivals and other events? Do you want to learn what judges are taught, so that you can improve your own skills, as you prepare your own entries for your local fair? Are you a volunteer with your local fair?
If you answered “yes” to any of the above questions, then you should plan to attend an upcoming Certified Volunteer Judges training hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service on Tuesday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The training will be held in the Gregg County Extension office, 405 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview, Texas.
Topics to be discussed include clothing (sewing and quilting), foods (baked and preserved), judging etiquette, art/design (crafts and photography) and horticulture (plants and floral design).
Registration is $30/person or $31.50 if using a debit or credit card. The cost includes lunch and is due with registration by July 8.
Please call the Harrison County Extension office at (903) 935-8414 or email ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu for a registration form or more information.
Individuals with special foods needs or a limited ability requiring an auxiliary aid, service or accommodation in order to participate in this program, are asked to contact the Gregg County Extension office at (903) 236-8428 to determine how reasonable accommodations can be made.
Master Naturalists Training Class to begin in August
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 19. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $40 for an individual or $55 for a couple. Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas. For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Bible study and luncheon offered at Westley United Methodist
Every Wednesday starting at noon, community members are welcome to join members of the Westley United Methodist Church for the group’s bible study and sandwiches meeting. The meetings are open to the public, with no registration required.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at (903) 930-5112 or Bill Power at (903) 692-2936.
TOPS meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Wednesday at Summit United Methodist Church in the youth building from 7 to 9 a.m. for weigh in and from 9 to 10 a.m. for the group meeting. Stay for the program or just come and weigh. For more information, call Christine at (210) 422-0356 or visit tops.org.