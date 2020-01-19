Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Grief support group to start in February
A grief support group will be starting at Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the HeartsWay Hospice Office, located at 205 E. Austin St. in Marshall.
Any questions can be answered at 903-938-5200. The meetings are open to anyone in the community, and they are free.
Tickets available for MLK event in town
Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Fund event which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 2020 at the Civic Center.
For more information call 903-926-3418 or 903-934-2837. Tickets are $25.
Jefferson Library to host author
Jefferson Carnegie Library is hosting author Marjorie Herrera Lewis on Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.
Lewis will be speaking on her debut novel, “When The Men Were Gone,” inspired by Tylene Wilson, coach of the Brownwood high school football team when the men of the town were gone to fight in World War II. With her experience as a female sports journalist covering the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and Dallas Mavericks, Lewis felt Tylene Wilson’s story was hers to tell.
Longtime East Texas sportscaster Charlie Chitwood and Jefferson High School Athletic Director Coach Antwain Jimmerson will be moderating the program.
Refreshments will be provided and there is no charge to attend. Books will be available for purchase and autographing by the author.
There is an elevator entrance in back of the library, located at 301 W. Lafayette St. in Jefferson. Call 903-665-8911 for more information.
HeartsWay Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Marshall Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
American Legion seeks new members
Harrison County has more than 5,000 Veterans, yet the Smiley — Summers post only has 144 members and George Thompson Post has 38. Not only are veterans eligible to join the Legion, but there is a place for families with the Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. American Legion Post 267 is located at 1904 Bomar St. Post #878 is located at 2711 West Houston Street. For information on how to join Smiley Summers, call 903-935-2655. For the George Thompson Post, call commander Marvin Bonner at 903-407-9184.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
Marshall Beekeepers meet second Thursday of the month
The Marshall Beekeepers meeting is every second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.
Cass County Genealogical Society to meet
The second Tuesday, Jan.14 meeting of the C. C. G. S. will include Guest Speaker Mary Manley who will tell about the Hosey family in the Huffines Community of Cass County.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and the association hopes everyone will attend this interesting and informative monthly meeting in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at the corner of Marietta and Fourth Streets.
There will be a light meal and beverages served. The public is invited.
For more information call 903-796-3081.