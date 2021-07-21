Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Shelmire to speak at Rotary Club
Day Shelmire will be the guest speaker for the Marshall Rotary Club this Thursday at noon at Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative. Shelmire will speak on the Small Business Development Center.
Members plus community residents/business leaders are welcome to attend.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted weekly
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.
TCCA seeking board of directors member
Tri-County Community Action, Inc. has one opening for Representative of the Poor to serve on their Board of Directors for Panola, Harrison and Upshur Counties.
If you wish to become a candidate call LaTisha Stanberry at 936-598-6315 ext 501. Deadline is noon July 23.
Market on the Square hosted weekly
Marshall hosts Market on the Square, a farmers market which is held each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market on the Square is located at Telegraph Park in the 100 block of North Washington in downtown Marshall. The market features locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and handcrafted items, jams, jellies and flowers.
Waskom church to host revival
The Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a revival at 7 p.m. July 22-23.
Thursday’s guest is Pastor Early Sibley with Antioch Baptist Church in Panola and Friday’s guest is Pastor Paul A. Todd from Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall.
The church’s homecoming will be at 2 p.m. July 25 with Guest Pastor James Bell in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Carthage.
The church is located in Waskom.
Caddo Lake group to meet July 24
Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24. The meeting will be held in the Gray/Potter’s Point Community Center, 129 MCR 3636 in Gray.
Marcia Thomas and Linda Campbell, co-founders of CLHRC, will present the program. They will discuss the why and how they started the organization. They will answer questions you may have at the end of their presentation.
The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
If additional information or directions are needed, call 903-665-8444.
Church to host 9th pastoral anniversary
The Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave., is celebrating the 9th Pastoral Anniversary for their Pastor, Rev. DuWayne Taylor. At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 the celebration will commence with special guest, Rev. Sheldon McGowan and the Greater Macedonia church family. The theme is Luke 17: 15-16.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said.
School supply event set for July 31
A free back-to-school supply giveaway is being hosted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31 in the Marshall City Park, behind the hospital.
The first 144 kids will receive a brand-new backpack along with needed supplies. They are also giving away free teacher baskets and free gift cards. There will also be food and fun for those in attendance.
The event is being hosted by the Newtown Revitalization Group (NRG), Marshall Against Violence (MAV), Crossroads Baptist Church, 24 SENT, Unified Trail Rider, the Cypress Junior Women’s Club and Dum Way Riders.
For more information call 903-503-8717.
Master Naturalists Training Class to be offered
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 20. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $40 for an individual or $55 for a couple.
Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas.
For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Back to School Bash helps community with supplies, food and fun
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview is hosting its second Back to School Bash. The event is free with pre-registration.
Back to School Bash will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 in both the Longview (2137 E. George Richey) and Gilmer (1977 State Highway 155 N.) campuses.
Participants will receive a backpack filled with school supplies, free haircuts, free food, snow cones and games.
Ken Lattimore and the Sons of the Pioneers to offer free concert
The Sons of the Pioneers, starring Ken Lattimore of Marshall, will be hosting a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at the First United Methodist Church, located at 500 Common Street in downtown Shreveport.
The concert is on the Texas Street Arts program, offered without charge to the community.
Annual Love Fellowship Women’s Crusade set in August
Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple will have their Annual Love Fellowship Women’s Crusade at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 — 6 with hostess and co-pastor evangelist Margaret Kiel. The word of God will be preached nightly.
For more information call 903-263-3705 or 903-927-2717. Bishop Larry B. Kiel, Sr. is the pastor.
New Beginnings Baptist Church to host free informational foster, adopt event
New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview is hosting a Bruschetta Bar Dinner with the purpose of recruiting families to pursue foster care and adoption. The event is free with pre-registration.
Enjoy dinner and conversation with a panel of speakers who specialize in Foster Care and Adoption. Local organizations will be present to take your questions to the next level. This will be a night for encouragement, equipment and joy.
The event is open to families that are interested in foster care and adoption as well as families and individuals who want to support those who foster and adopt. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Rd, Longview. Come to the East Entrance.
GoBus Announces Trip Fares Return Sept. 1
GoBus announces the return of trip fares beginning on Sept. 1. Fares have been waived for the last 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fee structure of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the East Texas region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Book your trip by calling
1-800-590-3371 or request a trip online.