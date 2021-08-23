Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Spears & Harris to speak at Rotary Club on Thursday
Susan Spears and Dinora Harris will be the guest speaker for the Marshall Rotary Club this Thursday at noon at Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative. Spears & Harris will speak on their work with the Michelson Museum.
Members plus community residents/business leaders are welcome to attend.
Open casting call to be held for M. Night Shyamalan film
An open casting call will be held at Marshall Public Library Saturday, Aug. 28 for a film produced by M. Night Shyamalan. The film will be shot in October - November 2021 in the Caddo Lake area and actors are being sought. They are casting for featured, paid roles and no acting background is necessary.
All are welcome! Sign up for a time slot at tinyurl.com/marshallcasting. Those that are interested in submitting an audition but unable to attend may submit online auditions at tinyurl.com/caddocasting.
Heritage Baptist Church to host 20th year Homecoming Revival
Heritage Baptist Church in Jefferson will be hosting its 20th year Homecoming Revival Aug. 21-25 with speakers Mark Rogers and Bill Sheffield.
Host Pastor is Seth Buckner. Events are as follows.
A mortgage burning and Homecoming celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 with Speaker Bill Sheffield with the Rogers Family singing and a reception to follow.
On Sunday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. speakers will be Sheffield and Mark Rogers with the Rogers Family singing. During the special service, the church will be honoring the late Don Follis.
On Monday, Aug. 23 through Wednesday, Aug. 25, services will be held at 7 p.m. with speaker Mark Rogers and the Rogers Family singing.
GCLA Annual BBQ set for Saturday, Sept. 4
The Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas is holding it's annual BBQ and fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 4, at Crip's Camp on Caddo Lake. They will begin serving at 11 a.m. and go until the food runs out, which is usually 12:30 p.m.
Meals consist of brisket, sausage, coleslaw (compliments of Shady Glade Cafe), homemade beans, condiments, homemade desserts and water or tea. Adult plates are $15, child plates (5 and under) are $5. To-go containers are always available if you don't want to sit under a canopy and enjoy a view of the lake.
They will also have a raffle for a dual fuel grill (first ticket drawn) and an outdoor equipment package, which includes a 12 gallon gasoline caddy and a high quality ice chest (all compliments of the city of Uncertain, 2nd ticket drawn). Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25.
Market on the Square hosted weekly
Marshall hosts Market on the Square, a farmers market which is held each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market on the Square is located at Telegraph Park in the 100 block of North Washington in downtown Marshall. The market features locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and handcrafted items, jams, jellies and flowers.
Singing Men of East Texas to host concert Sept. 16
The Singing Men of East Texas will present a free concert on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Marshall located at 106 E. Fannin St.
This group is comprised of ministers of music, pastors and other church and associational staff members, teachers, as well as laymen who are actively involved in the music ministry of their respective churches in the East Texas area. The concert is free. A love offering will be taken to offset the expenses of their mission and recording projects.
GoBus Announces Trip Fares Return Sept. 1
GoBus announces the return of trip fares beginning on Sept. 1. Fares have been waived for the last 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fee structure of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the East Texas region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Book your trip by calling
1-800-590-3371 or request a trip online.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.