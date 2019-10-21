Marshall Manor to host Fall Fest
Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab and Central Baptist Church are hosting Fall Fest events for the community.
Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab will host their event Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature refreshments, a costume contest with a cash prize and a trunk or treat event.
Woodlawn VFD to host extravaganza
The Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department is offering a ‘spooktacular’ time at their 3rd Annual Extravaganza beginning at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 26.
Hamburger and hot dog plates are $8 and will be prepared by Beje Foster. Hamburger plates include a hamburger, chips, drink and a cookie. Hot dog plates include two hot dogs, chips, a drink and a cookie.
The haunted house will begin at sundown and last until everyone drops dead.
Door prizes will be drawn throughout the night and tickets are $2 each or $3 for $5. You do not have to be present to win.
American Legion to host 100th
The George A. Thompson Post 878 will host its 100th anniversary observance 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26., at the post, located at 2711 W. Houston St. The public is invited to share in the celebration. Marvin Bonner is the post commander.
The American Legion serves fellow veterans, their communities and the country and the members of the George Thompson American Legion Post #878 work to accomplish the purposes of the American Legion in the Marshall area. The post serves many veterans in the Marshall area.
The Post is named for and dedicated to the memory of Marshall resident George Thompson, who was killed in action in Italy during World War II and posthumously received a Bronze Star for meritorious service in combat due to his actions in battle on Nov. 24, 29144, while serving as a wire crewman operating with an attacking battalion.
Waskom VFD hosts annual fundraiser
Waskom Fire/EMS will hold their annual dinner-auction fundraiser at Waskom Middle School Cafeteria on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Catfish Express will provide the meal from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and tickets are $12/plate. Dine in and carry-out plates will be available.The auction by Jack Dillard will begin at 6 p.m.
There will be a drawing for three Walmart gift cards ($50, $100, and $150) and the winners do not have to be present. Meal tickets and tickets for the drawing are available in Waskom at Vera Bank, City Municipal Court, Nora’s Beauty Salon and at T. C. Lindsey & Company in Jonesville. For more information call 903- 687-3328.
Trunk and Treat at Methodist Church
Waskom First United Methodist Church is hosting their annual “Trunk and Treat” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, in the church parking lot on Highway 80. Area children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and participate in the afternoon fun.
For more information, call 903-687- 2730 or 903- 687-3494.
Special Dia de los Muertos exhibit
The Michelson Museum of Art will be hosting a special Dia de los Muertos exhibit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. The exhibit will continue through Nov. 2.
Attendees are invited to learn about the traditional Mexican altar. The exhibit is free. The museum is located at 216 N. Bolivar Street in Marshall.
Harvest Festival scheduled Tuesday
Marshall Main Street is hosting its 19th annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown.
The event will include hay rides, live music, bounce houses, candy, a petting zoo, and face painting all free of charge.
Monster Truck or Treat to be hosted
A Monster Truck or Treat will be hosted in Marshall at 101 West Carolanne Boulevard, on Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Community members can bring the whole family to come see monster trucks and other tricked out vehicles while they collect bags of candy.
Michelson hosts Lebduska exhibit
“The Unbridled Paintings of Lawrence Lebduska” will run through Nov. 9 at the Michelson Museum of Art, 216 North Bolivar in Marshall.
Lawrence Lebduska is one of the most popular modern folk-art painters of 1930’s America. His work is included in the permanent collections of many famous museums and collectors. The Michelson Museum has two of Lebduska’s paintings in its permanent collection.
This exhibit was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Katherine Navarro, Associate Curator of Education at the Mennello. It was partially funded by the city of Marshall and contributors to the Michelson Museum of Art.
FBC Marshall seeks historical artifacts
First Baptist Church of Marshall needs old articles, pictures or other memorabilia to help in celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2020. Those with any information that you would like to share, please contact the church at info@fbcmarshall.org or leave a phone message at 903-938-6681.
Hospice volunteers needed
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is looking for volunteers to serve the Marshall community. Hospice volunteers visit patients, help out in the Marshall office and help with special events in the community.
To become a volunteer, contact Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services for HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, at rexf@heartswayhospice.org or 903-295-1680.
Lions Club announces donation locations
The Marshall Lions Club has several drop off locations for donations of used eyeglasses. They include: Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave.; The Life Center, 612 S. Grove St.; Harrison County Courthouse, 200 W. Houston St.; Dr. Kenny Hall’s Office, 405 E. Pinecrest Drive; and Walmart Vision Center, 1701 E. End Blvd N.
Home Health Hospice in Marshall seeks volunteers
Texas Home Health Hospice needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call Kristi Buckrell at 903-234-0943.
Extension Quilt and Crafts club meetings set
The quilt and crafts club, sponsored by the Harrison County Extension Office, will meet at 1:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday at the Harrison County Extension Office, 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. For more information, call 903-935-8414.
Food Pantry seeking volunteers
The Marshall Food Pantry is seeking volunteers to help run the facility. Duties include greeting clients, assisting them as they choose groceries, restocking shelves and taking delivery of donated food items. Volunteers can work a four-hour shift Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams of three workers each day is needed. Crafts and activities provided. Adults with children, as well as teenagers 16 and up, are welcome to serve. For information, call 903-472-4944.
Marshall Home Care hosts grief support
Marshall Home Care & Hospice has a grief support group which meets the last Thursday of every month at noon at 111. E. Burleson St. in Marshall. The group is open to the public, and its focus is assisting individuals as they navigate their way through the stages of grief. For information, call 903-923-8154.
Teen mom support group meet on third Tuesdays
Teen MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) has begun a teen group in Marshall. Teen MOPS provides a faith-based, supportive, nonjudgmental environment where teen moms can come together for mentoring and encouragement. This group is a section of the Christian organization, MOPS International and is for mothers ages 22 and younger. The group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Immanuel Baptist Church. A meal and childcare is provided. Attendees will also receive free giveaways including diapers, wipes, and other baby essentials. Please contact teenmopsmarshall@gmail.com for additional information.
Retired Teachers Association to meet
The Retired Teachers Association, Harrison County, will kick off their first meeting touring Christus Good Shepherd — Marshall. The tour guide will be Administrator Brett Kinman. After the tour, the organization will have its first meeting of the year followed by a brunch.
The group meets at 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 501 Indian Springs in Marshall.
Harrison County Historical Museum sets Journey Stories Luncheon Nov. 7
On November 7 local historian Sam Moseley will present “Days of Glory, Days of Fear: War Hero Perry Bonner” at the Harrison County Historical Museum’s annual Journey Stories Luncheon. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling 903-935-8417 Ext. 1, emailing a contact number to hchminfo@gmail.com, or on the museum’s website at harrisoncountymuseum.org.
Deadline to purchase tickets is November 1. The event is at the Marshall Visual Art Center. Lunch service starts at 11 a.m. and the program begins at 11:30. Proceeds from the event assists with the museum’s annual educational programming.