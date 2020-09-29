Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
4H hosting pecan sale
Local 4H clubs are hosting their annual 4H Pecan sale where one pound bags of pecan halves or pieces are available for $12 each.
Proceeds go to the Harrison County Homeschool 4H Club.
To place an order see local 4Hers or call 903-742-9912. All orders must be placed Oct. 12.
Longview District 3 candidates to participate in Community Forum
A community forum for Longview City Council District 3 candidates Wray M. Wade, Darrin R. Rudolph and Hank Guichelaar will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at the The Venue.
The Venue is located at 314 East Cotton Street. The event is being hostied by the NAACP and the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
The event will be held virtually on Facebook or in person with social distancing and masks. For more information call 903-371-2804.
National Night Out to be held at Woodlawn FD
The 2020 Annual National Night Out event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Woodlawn Fire Department located at 9198 U.S. Hwy. 59 N.
There will be food, fellowship, fire trucks and a chance to visit with FD members. This free event is open to all community members and COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.
National Night Out to be held at Nesbitt FD
The 2020 Annual National Night Out event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Nesbitt Fire Department located at 9091 Hwy. 154.
There will be food, fellowship, fire trucks and a chance to visit with FD members. This free event is open to all community members and COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.
Sixth annual 'Cruisin' for a Cause' Car Show Oct. 10 in Tyler
The Sixth Annual "Cruisin' for a Cause" Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, located at 13590 St. Hwy 110 South in Tyler.
The event is family friendly and free to the public. There will be food trucks and vendors on site.
Cars and Trucks, all makes, models and years are welcome. Entry fee is $20. Pre-register at www.phbctyler.com.
For more information: 903-561-0445
Church of Christ to offer free conference call services
Free conference call services will be offered by Churches of Christ in the Marshall area. Services include: Bible study called Brother 2 Brother by Southside Church of Christ, Mondays at 4:30 p.m. (701-802-5069, access code 4356736). Bible study called Meeting at the Disciples Table hosted by Southside Church of Christ Tuesdays at 6 p.m. (701-802-5069, access code 4356736). Bible study hosted by Newpoint Church of Christ Tuesdays at 7 p.m. (701-802-5246, access code 2627094). Bible study and prayer service hosted by Sweet Home Church of Christ Wednesdays at 6 p.m. (701-802-5069, access code 4356736). The official prayer line will take place every Saturdays from 6 to 7 p.m.