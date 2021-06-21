Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Master Naturalists Training Class to be offered
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists is beginning a new training class Aug. 20. The required 40 hours of training is spread over four months, one weekend a month (Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Most classes will be held at the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Karnack. Cost is $130 for an individual or $200 for a couple.
Being a Master Naturalist includes volunteering to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas in East Texas.
For more information, send inquiries to Caroline Hughes at cahughes8@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 1.
Sabine Educational Society Juneteenth Celebration canceled
The Sabine Farms Educational Society will not have its Juneteenth Celebration this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Second annual pastor, wife appreciation set for Shiloh Missionary Baptist
The Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Scottsville would like to invite the public to its Second Annual Pastor and Wife Appreciation Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 13.
The guest pastor for this occasion will be Pastor Jessie Russell.
Ken Lattimore and the Sons of the Pioneers to offer free concert
The Sons of the Pioneers, starring Ken Lattimore of Marshall, will be hosting a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at the First United Methodist Church, located at 500 Common Street in downtown Shreveport.
The concert is on the Texas Street Arts program, offered without charge to the community.
GoBus Announces Trip Fares Return Sept. 1
GoBus announces the return of trip fares beginning on Sept. 1. Fares have been waived for the last 18 months to reduce interaction between drivers and riders as a safety measure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
GoBus will re-institute its fee structure of $2 for a one-way trip and $1 for each additional trip.
GoBus provides daily local public transportation within the East Texas region and offers trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Book your trip by calling
1-800-590-3371 or request a trip online.
Celebrate recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.