Food giveaway scheduled today
Provisions for J.C. and Heaven’s Lilly will be hosting a food meal giveaway at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 1005 N. Franklin in Marshall.
Each meal box contains 12 individual meals.
It is a first come, first served basis. It is highly recommended that you call 903-935-4182 so your name is on a list and on a box. You must wait for a confirmation that your meals are ready for pickup.
Orders will be accepted the day of, if supplies are available.
Call 903-935-4182 and make sure to leave a name and phone number.
Historic carriage rides in downtown
Traditional carriage rides will be offered through New Year’s Eve in downtown Marshall. Rides will run Tuesday through Sunday evenings in the downtown area.
The carriage rides will be private rides, and are offered in either a carriage wagonette or a carriage limo. The wagonette seats up to eight people, with the limo seating up to six.
Tickets are $35 each for the wagontette rides, and $65 for the limo, and can be purchased online at www.tailoredtek.com/tour-tek-shop. Since East Texas weather can be unpredictable, check the city’s Facebook page each day by 4 p.m. for inclement weather cancelations.
Christmas Express offers last ride
“The Wonders of Christmas,” ride will take riders on a Christmas trip through the Piney Woods and along the Big Cypress Bayou. Riders will pass Christmas light displays and vignettes set up along the way before pulling back into the train depot on an antique gas powered locomotive.
The last train ride will run Dec. 26. The depot will open at 11 a.m. and the narrated train ride will run at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.
First Class train tickets are $15 each plus tax, and Coach Class tickets are $12 each plus tax. Children that ride on the lap are free.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the Christmas Express 2020, visit the Historic Jefferson Railway’s website at https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/
The depot is located at 400 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson.
Storyfest to be held in downtown
Storyfest will be held weekly throughout Wonderland of Lights where people can stroll through downtown to read a page of the book-of-the-week along the way at participating businesses.
Crafts and/or special treats await inside participating shops.
Selfie stop set up downtown during Wonderland of Lights
Looking to take the perfect Christmas selfie? Visit the city’s selfie stop where the old Perkins building was located, across from Joe Pine’s Coffee shop.
Visitors can choose from different scenes while being safely distanced inside the space.