Marshall Rotary club offers COVID-19 vaccine shot sign up assistance
The Marshall Rotary Club as a community service project is helping citizens that wish to get the COVID vaccine shot acquire appointments. The club realizes that getting an appointment for the vaccine shot is difficult and most organizations giving the COVID shot require you sign up online. A lot of seniors cannot navigate a computer, or have difficulty signing up on the vaccine appointment site.
All that is needed to get started is the name and phone number of the person looking to be vaccinated for COVID. There is additional information required for the appointment including date of birth, address and email address, but the club will get that information when they call the individual wishing to receive the shot.
This is a community service project of the Marshall Rotary Club as a focus point assisting with COVID disease prevention and treatment. If you know an senior citizens that is over age 65 or other individuals wanting a COVID vaccine shot, call Jerry Pye at 318-282-5278.
Chamber members eligible to receive free COVID-19 tests for businesses
The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with several local chambers of commerce across the state to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests kits for free to local businesses.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce has received a shipment of the rapid COVID-19 test kits to be distributed. Participants must complete an online training in order to receive a kit. The Chamber will not be administering the test.
Tim Huff has been assigned as the distributor liaison, contact him to receive your kits or for more information at 903 926-2673. Not a Chamber member? Please call 903 935-7868.